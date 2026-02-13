KRK Claims Rajpal Yadav's Brother Denies Receiving Funds From Bollywood Celebs In Cheque Bounce Case, Hopes Sonu Sood Will Give ₹2 Crore

Rajpal Yadav’s Brother Denies Receiving Funds From Bollywood Celebs |

Actor Rajpal Yadav is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail after surrendering in a cheque bounce case in which he was required to repay a debt of nearly Rs 9 crore. The matter dates back to 2010, when Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore to finance his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. However, the film failed at the box office, resulting in significant financial losses.

Rajpal Yadav's Brother Denies Receiving Funds From Celebs

After Rajpal surrendered, Sonu Sood reportedly offered to help him. Following this, several celebrities, including Gurmeet Choudhary, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Mika Singh, and Varun Dhawan, extended their financial support, as confirmed by Yadav's manager. However, Kamaal R. Khan, who had also offered to help Rajpal with Rs 10 lakh, has now claimed that the actor’s brother denied receiving any financial assistance from these celebrities.

On Friday, February 13, KRK took to his official X (Twitter) handle and wrote, "Brother of #RajpalYadav said that they haven’t got any money from anybody till now. All the ppl are just giving News of helping Rajpal for publicity."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further, Khan wrote that Rajpal’s brother only believes in Sonu Sood and hopes that he will provide them with Rs 1–2 crore in this case. "Let's see if Sonu Bhai will give them funds," wrote KRK.

What Rajpal Yadav's Manager Said

In an interview with Screen, Rajpal Yadav’s manager Goldie revealed that many well-known personalities have reached out to help the actor during this difficult phase.

"A lot of people have reached out to help Rajpal Yadav. Actors like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn have extended their support. I was just on a call with David Dhawan... he too reached out. Ratan Jain, Varun Dhawan… many people are coming forward to help him this time, which Rajpal has deeply appreciated," Goldie said.

While the manager chose not to disclose whether Yadav had sought assistance before surrendering, he stated that the industry has stood by him as the situation intensified.

What Is The Case?

The legal battle dates back to 2010, when Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata (2012). The film’s poor box office performance left him unable to repay the loan.

In April 2018, a magistrate’s court convicted Yadav and his wife, Radha Yadav, under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act after seven cheques issued by them bounced. The actor was sentenced to six months’ simple imprisonment.

In June 2024, the Delhi HC suspended his sentence and directed him to demonstrate “genuine” efforts to clear the outstanding dues, which had ballooned to nearly Rs 9 crore. By October 2025, Yadav had deposited Rs 75 lakh. However, the court noted that a significant portion of the amount remained unpaid.

In February 2025, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma directed the actor to surrender. His last-minute request seeking an additional week to settle the remaining amount was rejected, following which he was taken into custody and sent to Tihar Jail.