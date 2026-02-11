'Rajpal Yadav Is Facing Grave Hardship...': FWICE Urges Film Industry To Extend 'Financial Support' To Actor In ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case

FWICE urges film Industry to help Rajpal Yadav |

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who is currently embroiled in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, surrendered at Delhi’s Tihar Jail on February 5 following a court order. The legal trouble dates back to 2010, when Rajpal reportedly took a loan to finance his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata. However, the film underperformed at the box office, leading to mounting financial strain that eventually resulted in the ongoing legal proceedings.

FWICE Urges Film Industry To Help Rajpal Yadav

Amid this, on Wednesday, February 11, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) urged the entire Indian film and television fraternity to support Rajpal during this challenging phase of his life. The body stated that he is not just a celebrated actor known for bringing joy to audiences, but also a dedicated member of the industry who has contributed immensely to Indian cinema through decades of sincere work and memorable performances.

'Rajpal Yadav Is Presently Facing Grave Hardship...'

In an official statement, FWICE wrote, "It is with deep concern that FWICE brings to light that, owing to unfortunate financial circumstances arising from past professional commitments, Shri Rajpal Yadav is presently facing grave hardship, including mounting liabilities and incarceration. This situation is not reflective of his character or integrity, but rather the result of circumstances that spiraled beyond control."

Photo Via X

FWICE stated that at this critical juncture, the industry should demonstrate its unity, compassion, and collective responsibility towards one of its own. The body emphasised that financial crises can affect anyone, irrespective of stature or success, and that what truly defines the industry as a fraternity is how it stands by its colleagues when they need support the most.

'Appeal To Film Industry To Extend Financial Support To Help Rajpal Yadav'

FWICE appealed to all producers, directors, artists, technicians, associations, and well-wishers to extend their moral and financial support to help Rajpal Yadav settle his liabilities and regain his freedom, dignity, and peace of mind.

Earlier, actors Sonu Sood, Kamaal R. Khan and Gurmeet Choudhary had also come forward to help Rajpal Yadav.