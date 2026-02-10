 'Breaks My Heart...': Gurmeet Choudhary Steps In To Help Rajpal Yadav Amid ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case, Urges Filmmakers To Support
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has extended support to Rajpal Yadav, who surrendered at Tihar Jail in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case linked to a loan taken for Ata Pata Laapata. Calling for unity, Gurmeet wrote, "Our industry is a family. And family does not abandon..." Earlier, Sonu Sood offered Rajpal a film and urged filmmakers to provide financial support.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Gurmeet Choudhary Steps In To Help Rajpal Yadav | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has stepped in to support actor Rajpal Yadav, who on Thursday surrendered and was sent to Delhi's Tihar Jail in connection with a Rs 9 crore debt and cheque bounce case. Rajpal had taken a loan of Rs 5 crore in 2010 to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata, which later flopped. Gurmeet also urged filmmakers, producers, and members of the film fraternity to come forward and support Rajpal.

Gurmeet Choudhary Steps In To Help Rajpal Yadav

Gurmeet on his official X handle (formerly Twitter), wrote on Tuesday, February 10, "It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase. He has given us countless smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Today, he needs us."

Gurmeet further appealed to members of the film fraternity to come forward and support Rajpal. He added, "As a fellow actor and as a human being, I am stepping forward to help in whatever way I can. I humbly request all producers, directors, and members of our film fraternity—let’s come together, with compassion and humanity, and find a solution. Our industry is a family. And family does not abandon its own."

Sonu Sood Offers Film To Rajpal Yadav

This comes after Sonu Sood announced that he would be offering Rajpal a film and appealed to other filmmakers to give the Rajpal a signing amount for their upcoming projects.Rajpal Yadav

'Yahan Hum Sab Akele Hain': Rajpal Yadav's Emotional Statement Before Surrendering In Cheque Bounce...
article-image

"Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry," Sood wrote on his X.

Rajpal Yadav's Emotional Statement Before Surrendering

Yadav surrendered at Delhi's Tihar Jail on Thursday after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea for additional time. In a report by Bollywood Hungama, Rajpal made an emotional statement about his financial struggles, saying he had no friends to turn to for help.

