'Yahan Hum Sab Akele Hain': Rajpal Yadav's Emotional Statement Before Surrendering In Cheque Bounce Case Goes Viral

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who made us laugh out loud with his comic timing in many films, is currently in Delhi's Tihar jail. The actor, on Thursday, surrendered in a cheque-bounce case following a court order. According to reports, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor made an emotional statement before surrendering.

According to a report in Filmibeat, the actor said, "Sir, what should I do? I don't have any money. I don't see any other solution." When he was asked if he asked for help from his friends in the industry, Yadav said, "Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain (sir, we are alone here). There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own."

What Is Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case?

In 2010, Yadav took a loan of Rs. 5 crore from a Delhi-based company, Murali Projects Pvt. Ltd., to fund his directorial debut film, Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed to make a mark at the box office, and the actor couldn'r repay the loan.

Cheques issued by him and his wife bounced, and later the lender moved to court. While the original loan was Rs. 5 crore, the outstanding liability reportedly shot up to approximately Rs. 9 crore. According to reports, the actor made several partial payments, but a huge amount was still pending.

On February 4, 2026, the Delhi High Court refused to grant any further extensions to the actor, and on February 5, 2026, he surrendered to Tihar Jail authorities.

Rajpal Yadav Movies

Rajpal currently has two films lined up, Bhooth Bangla and Welcome to the Jungle. Both movies stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, and are slated to release this year.

While Bhooth Bangla will hit the big screens on April 10, 2026, Welcome to the Jungle will release on June 26, 2026.