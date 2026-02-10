 'Yahan Hum Sab Akele Hain': Rajpal Yadav's Emotional Statement Before Surrendering In Cheque Bounce Case Goes Viral
On Thursday, actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Delhi’s Tihar Jail in a cheque-bounce case following a court order. Now, an emotional statement of the actor has gone viral, which he gave before surrendering. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 09:23 AM IST
article-image
Rajpal Yadav Statement | Instagram

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who made us laugh out loud with his comic timing in many films, is currently in Delhi's Tihar jail. The actor, on Thursday, surrendered in a cheque-bounce case following a court order. According to reports, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor made an emotional statement before surrendering.

According to a report in Filmibeat, the actor said, "Sir, what should I do? I don't have any money. I don't see any other solution." When he was asked if he asked for help from his friends in the industry, Yadav said, "Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain (sir, we are alone here). There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own."

article-image

What Is Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case?

In 2010, Yadav took a loan of Rs. 5 crore from a Delhi-based company, Murali Projects Pvt. Ltd., to fund his directorial debut film, Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed to make a mark at the box office, and the actor couldn'r repay the loan.

'Karwali Bezzati?': Netizens Unleash Brutal Trolling After Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision, Agrees To Play Team India At ICC T20 World Cup
'Karwali Bezzati?': Netizens Unleash Brutal Trolling After Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision, Agrees To Play Team India At ICC T20 World Cup
Indian-Canadian IT Professional Shot Dead In Toronto Mall Parking Lot; Probe Underway
Indian-Canadian IT Professional Shot Dead In Toronto Mall Parking Lot; Probe Underway
Penguin Random House Clarifies On Ex-Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane Memoir Leak, Says 'No Copies Published'; Vows Action
Penguin Random House Clarifies On Ex-Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane Memoir Leak, Says 'No Copies Published'; Vows Action

Cheques issued by him and his wife bounced, and later the lender moved to court. While the original loan was Rs. 5 crore, the outstanding liability reportedly shot up to approximately Rs. 9 crore. According to reports, the actor made several partial payments, but a huge amount was still pending.

On February 4, 2026, the Delhi High Court refused to grant any further extensions to the actor, and on February 5, 2026, he surrendered to Tihar Jail authorities.

article-image

Rajpal Yadav Movies

Rajpal currently has two films lined up, Bhooth Bangla and Welcome to the Jungle. Both movies stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, and are slated to release this year.

While Bhooth Bangla will hit the big screens on April 10, 2026, Welcome to the Jungle will release on June 26, 2026.

