 Shilpa Shetty And Rajpal Yadav Attend Bageshwar Baba's Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra In Mathura - Watch Video
Shilpa Shetty And Rajpal Yadav Attend Bageshwar Baba's Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra In Mathura - Watch Video

Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty and Rajpal Yadav attended Bageshwar Baba's Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra in Mathura on Friday. Their video has gone viral on social media, and fans are happy to see them there. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 09:58 AM IST
Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty and Rajpal Yadav attended Bageshwar Baba's Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra in Mathura on Friday. Their video has gone viral on social media, and fans are happy to see them there. In the video, we can see that Rajpal is already sitting on stage, and later Shilpa joins him, and sits next to him.

One of the Babas in the video is seen informing everyone that today they have been joined by 'kathakar, kalakar, and patrakar (storyteller, artist and journalist). The famous journalist Shrivardhan Trivedi was also spotted at the event. Check out their video below...

Fans React To Shilpa Shetty & Rajpal Yadav's Video

Well, fans of both actors are very happy that they attended Bageshwar Baba's Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra. A fan commented on Instagram, "Rajpal Yadav asli yadav (sic)." Another fan wrote, "@theshilpashetty good to see you here❤️ 🔱 jai shree Ram (sic)."

One more fan commented, "Proud of you shilpa ji (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Shilpa Shetty Looks Effortlessly Stylish In Cropped Leather Jacket & Denim Corset
What Is Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra?

To unite the Hindus and promote religious and cultural heritage, Bageshwar Baba started the Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra. It began on November 7, 2025, in Delhi and is scheduled to end on November 16, 2025, in Vrindavan.

Shilpa Shetty Upcoming Movies

On the work front, Shilpa will next be seen in the Kannada movie, KD The Devil. The film, which also stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi, will be dubbed and released in multiple languages including Hindi.

WATCH: Shilpa Shetty's Dumbbell Challenge At 50 Goes Viral; Bollywood Actress Says 'Looks Easy...'
Rajpal Yadav Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Rajpal will be seen in films like Welcome To The Jungle and Bhooth Bangla. Both movies stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, and are slated to release in 2026.

