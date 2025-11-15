Anupamaa Written Update, November 15: Will Anupama Go To Mumbai After Pari Creates New Fuss With Her Outburst?

Anupamaa | Instagram

In the November 15 episode of Anupamaa, Gautam apologises to Prarthana for slapping Ansh in front of the family. He reassures her that he will support her whenever she needs him. Their conversation is overheard by Mahi, which unsettles Gautam for a moment, although he quickly manages to explain that he simply regrets raising his hand at Ansh.

The 15 November episode takes on a musical tone. Prem creates a banner to say sorry and shares a romantic dance with his wife Rahi as he apologises to her.

Meanwhile, Anupama decides that despite the challenges she faces, she should uplift herself and her family. While explaining to them that difficult times do not last forever, she sings to lighten the atmosphere. She also reprimands Paritosh and Pari for failing to control their tempers. Anupama advises Pari to divorce Raja if she no longer loves him, and Paritosh eventually agrees with her.

During Anupama’s discussion with her family, Prem and Rahi arrive. Prem apologises to Anupama for speaking to her rudely. She accepts his apology, saying that what matters most is their happiness. Ansh also apologises to Prem, and Prem accepts his apology without hesitation.

Preview Of Anupamaa, November 16 Episode

In the promo, Pari confronts Raja after seeing him speaking to another girl and fearing that he may be having an affair. Although Raja denies it, Pari loses her temper and slaps him in anger, leaving a scratch on his face. Raja later lies to his mother when she asks how he got the mark. If the Kotharis discover the truth, it may lead to serious turmoil in the future.

Later in the episode, Anupama gets an invite to attend an event in Mumbai. But, she wonders whether to leave her family and live her life or not.

