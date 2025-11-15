 Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: No Elimination In The Absence Of Salman Khan?
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: No Elimination In The Absence Of Salman Khan?

Instead of Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty will host this week’s Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. The new host is set to call out Gaurav Khanna, Shehbaz Badesha, and Amaal Mallik for creating chaos around the captaincy in the house. However, there is speculation that there may be no elimination this weekend.

Anamika Bharti November 15, 2025
Bigg Boss 19

The contestants nominated in the Bigg Boss 19 house this week are Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mitta, Gaurav Khanna, Kunicka Sadanand, Malti Chahar, Amaal Mallik, and Farrhana Bhatt. In short, the entire Bigg Boss 19 house is nominated, except for the captain, Shehbaz Badesha.

Last week, three eliminations took place: Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri and Mridul Tiwari. Therefore, it is speculated that this week the makers will give a breather to the contestants, and no one will be eliminated. The news of no elimination is expected to be announced by Rohit Shetty as Salman Khan won't be seen in this Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

A few users took to X to claim, "Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: No Elimination This Week! 🔥Yeh #WKV dhamakedaar hone wala hai!"

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 19, Rohit Shetty questions Gaurav, asking whether the person he is now is the real Gaurav, or if the version he showed in the first few weeks was the true one. To this, Gaurav replies, "Main jis group mein tha aaj bhi wahi hoon." Later, a heated verbal fight erupts between him and Amaal. In the promo, Gaurav says, "Mai apni dignity le ke chalta hoon." Instigated by this, Amaal retorts, "Jab ye captain bane, inki dignity window ke bahar haste haste gayi." Gaurav then went on to accuse Amaal and his friends of making him captain through "cheating."

At one point, Gaurav asks Amaal, "Trigger kyu ho rahe ho?", to which the latter responds in anger, "Mai trigger ho gaya na to problem ho jayegi tumhe."

The tense situation has left fans wondering how Rohit will handle the confrontation as the host. Viewers will have to wait for the new episodes to find out what happens next. Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 on Colors TV.

