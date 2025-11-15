 'Dharamji Ke Yaha Se Hate Ke Nahi?': Rohit Shetty Questions Paparazzi On The Sets Of Bigg Boss 19 - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Dharamji Ke Yaha Se Hate Ke Nahi?': Rohit Shetty Questions Paparazzi On The Sets Of Bigg Boss 19 - Watch Video

'Dharamji Ke Yaha Se Hate Ke Nahi?': Rohit Shetty Questions Paparazzi On The Sets Of Bigg Boss 19 - Watch Video

The paparazzi standing outside veteran actor Dharmendra's house has become the talk of the town. After Sunny Deol shouted at the paps on Thursday, many celebrities took to social media to slam them. Now, on the sets of Bigg Boss 19, Rohit Shetty also questioned the cameramen whether they had moved away from Dharmendra's house or not.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
article-image

The paparazzi standing outside veteran actor Dharmendra's house has become the talk of the town. After Sunny Deol shouted at the paps on Thursday, many celebrities took to social media to slam them. Now, on the sets of Bigg Boss 19, Rohit Shetty also questioned the cameramen whether they had moved away from Dharmendra's house or not.

Before posing for the pictures, the filmmaker asked, "Arre pehle tum log Dharamji ke yaha se hate ke nahi sab?" The paparazzi replied to him and said, "Hat gaye." Check out the video below...

Later, when the paparazzi asked Rohit who according to him is the strongest contestant, the filmmaker said, "Strongest contestant har hafte change ho jata hai. Ek week lagta hai yeh strong hai, yeh jeetega, fir next week koi aur lagta hai."

For the uninitiated, this week's Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar will be hosted by Rohit as Salman Khan is in Doha for the Da-Bangg tour.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal Misses Deadline Again As 22 Lakh Enumeration Forms Still Undistributed In Ongoing Special Revision Drive
West Bengal Misses Deadline Again As 22 Lakh Enumeration Forms Still Undistributed In Ongoing Special Revision Drive
Mumbai–Nagpur Gas Pipeline Completes Testing, CNG Supply Days Away
Mumbai–Nagpur Gas Pipeline Completes Testing, CNG Supply Days Away
'End Of Internship': Fans Troll Arjun Tendulkar As MI Pacer Completes LSG Switch Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction
'End Of Internship': Fans Troll Arjun Tendulkar As MI Pacer Completes LSG Switch Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction
NMIA To Delhi In ₹6,006 Vs CSMIA To Delhi In ₹7,102!: Akasa Air's New Timetable Ignites Fare Comparison Debate Between Both Airports In Mumbai Region
NMIA To Delhi In ₹6,006 Vs CSMIA To Delhi In ₹7,102!: Akasa Air's New Timetable Ignites Fare Comparison Debate Between Both Airports In Mumbai Region
Read Also
'Disturbing And Disgusting...': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post After Ailing Dharmendra's Video...
article-image

Sunny Deol Gets Angry At Paparazzi

On Thursday morning, when Sunny spotted the paparazzi standing outside his house, he shouted at them. He told the paps, "Aap logo ko ghar jaana chahiye. Aapke ghar mein maa baap hai, aapke bachche hai. Woh dekh ch****e ki tarah video khech raha hai. Sharam nahi aati (You all should go home. There are parents in your house, there are kids. Look at him, he is clicking a video. Aren't you ashamed?)."

Later, many celebrities, like Karan Johar, Ameesha Patel, Nikitin Dheer, and others, took to social media to slam the paparazzi.

Read Also
'Tumlog Bohot Dhating Karta Hai': Jackie Shroff Schools Paps For Gathering Outside Dharmendra's...
article-image

Dharmendra's Health

Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital, and on Wednesday, he was discharged and brought home. His family members have been sharing that his treatment is going on, and he is recovering.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Dharamji Ke Yaha Se Hate Ke Nahi?': Rohit Shetty Questions Paparazzi On The Sets Of Bigg Boss 19 -...

'Dharamji Ke Yaha Se Hate Ke Nahi?': Rohit Shetty Questions Paparazzi On The Sets Of Bigg Boss 19 -...

Rapper Badshah Launches Premium Vodka 'Shelter 6': Here's How Much A Bottle Would Cost You

Rapper Badshah Launches Premium Vodka 'Shelter 6': Here's How Much A Bottle Would Cost You

'Almost Died': Mastiii 4 Actor Vivek Oberoi Recalls Near-Death Experience During Shooting Of His...

'Almost Died': Mastiii 4 Actor Vivek Oberoi Recalls Near-Death Experience During Shooting Of His...

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: No Elimination In The Absence Of Salman Khan?

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: No Elimination In The Absence Of Salman Khan?

Yeh Rishtaa Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 15: Tanya's Secret Creates Another Chaos As...

Yeh Rishtaa Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 15: Tanya's Secret Creates Another Chaos As...