'Dharamji Ke Yaha Se Hate Ke Nahi?': Rohit Shetty Questions Paparazzi On The Sets Of Bigg Boss 19 - Watch Video

The paparazzi standing outside veteran actor Dharmendra's house has become the talk of the town. After Sunny Deol shouted at the paps on Thursday, many celebrities took to social media to slam them. Now, on the sets of Bigg Boss 19, Rohit Shetty also questioned the cameramen whether they had moved away from Dharmendra's house or not.

Before posing for the pictures, the filmmaker asked, "Arre pehle tum log Dharamji ke yaha se hate ke nahi sab?" The paparazzi replied to him and said, "Hat gaye." Check out the video below...

Later, when the paparazzi asked Rohit who according to him is the strongest contestant, the filmmaker said, "Strongest contestant har hafte change ho jata hai. Ek week lagta hai yeh strong hai, yeh jeetega, fir next week koi aur lagta hai."

For the uninitiated, this week's Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar will be hosted by Rohit as Salman Khan is in Doha for the Da-Bangg tour.

Sunny Deol Gets Angry At Paparazzi

On Thursday morning, when Sunny spotted the paparazzi standing outside his house, he shouted at them. He told the paps, "Aap logo ko ghar jaana chahiye. Aapke ghar mein maa baap hai, aapke bachche hai. Woh dekh ch****e ki tarah video khech raha hai. Sharam nahi aati (You all should go home. There are parents in your house, there are kids. Look at him, he is clicking a video. Aren't you ashamed?)."

Later, many celebrities, like Karan Johar, Ameesha Patel, Nikitin Dheer, and others, took to social media to slam the paparazzi.

Dharmendra's Health

Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital, and on Wednesday, he was discharged and brought home. His family members have been sharing that his treatment is going on, and he is recovering.