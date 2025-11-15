 'Almost Died': Mastiii 4 Actor Vivek Oberoi Recalls Near-Death Experience During Shooting Of His Movie Road In Rajasthan
Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani are all set to be back on the big screens together with Mastiii 4. They are busy with the promotions of the film, and recently, during an interview, Vivek recalled a near-death experience while shooting for his movie Road in Rajasthan. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
Instagram: Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani are all set to be back on the big screens together with Mastiii 4. They are busy with the promotions of the film, and recently, during an interview with Mashable India, Vivek recalled a near-death experience while shooting for his movie Road in Rajasthan.

While talking about it, the Saathiya actor said, "I was shooting in Rajasthan for Road (movie). We were going from Bikaner to Jaisalmer. Beautiful roads, beautiful drive, but it was at night. I told the driver at least 15 to 20 times to drive slowly; 'it is night, visibility is low, drive slowly'. I was in the front seat and after that incident, I haven't sat on the front seat ever."

"I reclined my seat and suddenly there was a huge crash, a massive sound. On the road, suddenly, a camel cart came, which was carrying rods. The rods had smashed the windshield, and if my seat had been straight, those rods would have gone into my body. I couldn't get out of the car because the rods were above me. But I was unscathed. Almost died. After that, I decided not to travel at night," he further added.

Vivek Oberoi Shares Another Incident Of A Driver Speeding A Car

The actor further recalled another incident and said, "Later, when I was with a driver, he did the same. He was speeding, so I told him to stop the car and use the washroom. I told him to get down and go to the washroom. I came on his side, took the key, and drove off without him."

Road was released in 2002, and it also starred Antara Mali and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles.

Mastiii 4 Release Date

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Mastiii 4 is slated to release on November 21, 2025.

