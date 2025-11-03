 Vivek Oberoi Dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award To Police Officers After Winning For Indian Police Force: 'A Spotlight For Real Heroes':
Vivek Oberoi Dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award To Police Officers After Winning For Indian Police Force: 'A Spotlight For Real Heroes':

Vivek Oberoi received the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Award for Best Supporting Actor (Male) for Indian Police Force (2024), directed by Rohit Shetty. After his win, he penned a heartfelt note on X, dedicating the award to Indian police officers, calling them "real heroes" who "tirelessly stand guard day and night to protect us."

Shefali Fernandes Updated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Award for Best Supporting Actor (Male) for his powerful performance in Indian Police Force (2024), directed by Rohit Shetty. After his win, the 49-year-old actor penned a heartfelt note, dedicating his award to the Indian police officers, whom he fondly called the 'real heroes.'

Vivek Oberoi Dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award To Police Officers

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, November 3 and wrote, "This Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award is a spotlight for the real heroes, our Indian police officers who tirelessly stand guard day and night, putting their lives on the line to protect us and keep our communities safe."

He added, "Thank you to the jury of @Dpiff_official and my entire India Police Force team for all the love and support. Thank you my brother. @iamrohitshetty for giving me Vikram Bakshi.

Check it out:

article-image

