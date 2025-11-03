 'When Files & Piles Are Getting Awards...': Prakash Raj Criticises National Film Awards, Says They Don't Deserve Mammootty – VIDEO
The winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced by Minister Saji Cherian in Thrissur on Monday. Jury chairman Prakash Raj criticised the National Film Awards, stating they "don’t deserve Mammukka," praising Mammootty's powerful performance in Bramayugam. Mammootty won Best Actor for his role in Rahul Sadasivan's critically acclaimed horror thriller.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 09:12 PM IST
article-image

The winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced at a press conference by Minister of Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian in Thrissur on Monday, November 3. The jury panel, headed by renowned actor Prakash Raj, also included other eminent professionals.

Prakash Raj Criticises National Film Awards

During the event, Prakash criticised the National Film Awards, stating that they don't 'deserve' Mammootty, after he was asked about his experience serving as a jury member for the Kerala State Film Awards and his thoughts on Mammootty's chances of winning at the National Film Awards.

He said, "The presence of Mammootty in Bramayugam and the nuances he carried just with his presence were very strong. Youngsters are yet to have that level of expression. This is not a charity organisation; we have to give the awards to the best. If he’s still relevant (at this age), that is something to be inspired by."

article-image

Furthermore, Prakash said that he doesn't mind stating that the National Film Awards are 'compromised.' He added that he was happy to serve as the jury chairman for the Kerala State Film Awards because, when the organisers approached him, they mentioned that they needed an experienced outsider and assured him that they wouldn’t interfere in the process, allowing the jury to take independent decisions.

article-image

"That is not happening in the National Awards, and we see it. When files and piles are getting awards! When such sort of a jury and such sort of a national government… they don't deserve Mammukka (Mammootty)," added Prakash.

Meanwhile, Mammootty has been selected as the Best Actor for his brilliant performance in director Rahul Sadasivan's critically acclaimed horror thriller Bramayugam.

