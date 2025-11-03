 At 59, Salman Khan Proves Age Is Just A Number, Flaunts His Ripped Body In New Shirtless Photos: 'Kuch Haasil Karne Ke Liye...'
At 59, Salman Khan Proves Age Is Just A Number, Flaunts His Ripped Body In New Shirtless Photos: 'Kuch Haasil Karne Ke Liye...'

Salman Khan, 59, continues to inspire fans with his dedication to fitness. The actor dropped shirtless photos on social media, flaunting his ripped abs as he gears up for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Kuch haasil karne ke liye kuch chhodna padta hai." Fans praised his dedication, flooding social media with admiration.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan continues to prove that he is an inspiration when it comes to fitness, even at 59, as the actor dropped new photos on his social media handle, flaunting his ripped body and abs while setting major fitness goals as he prepares for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan.

Salman Khan Goes Shirtless, Flaunts His Abs

On Monday, November 3, Salman shared photos, with a cheeky caption that read, "Kuch haasil karne ke liye kuch chhodna padta hai.. Yeh bina chhode hai." (To achieve something one needs to let go of some things… this is without letting go)

Soon after he dropped the shirtless photos, fans couldn't stop admiring his dedication and flooded the comments section with praise, as the superstar set the internet ablaze.

Check it out:

article-image

Here's How Salman Khan's Fans Reacted

A user commented, "Bhai again to rule." Another said, "Bodybuilding Icon of India." Anothere comment read, "Man without steroids doing it since 35 years. Bow down to the legend of Salman khan!"

"Salman Bhai again proving why he is trendsetter of fitness," another wrote. Another user said, "Bhai kya khate ho jawan hote jaare ho."

Salman Khan On His Battle With Trigeminal Neuralgia

Salman Khan, during his appearance on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's talk show Too Much With Kajol And Twinkle, opened up about his years-long battle with trigeminal neuralgia, a nerve disorder that causes severe facial pain. He also revealed that he underwent surgery for the condition back in 2011. The actor also shared how he used to take 750 mg of painkillers daily to deal with the pain.

The actor shared that he first experienced excruciating pain in 2007 on the sets of his film Partner with co-star Lara Dutta, when she removed a strand of hair from his face and he felt a sudden, intense pain.

Salman Khan Work Front

On the work front, Salman, who was last seen in Sikander, will be seen next in Battle Of Galwan.

