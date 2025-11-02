 Who Is Maan Panu? All About The Singer Who Left Salman Khan Impressed With His New Track I'm Done
Who Is Maan Panu? All About The Singer Who Left Salman Khan Impressed With His New Track I'm Done

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently gave a shout-out to singer Maan Panu after being moved by his latest track I'm Done. Hailing from Kumaon, Uttarakhand, Maan holds a degree in Mathematical Sciences and has worked with Warner Music India. He's currently a contestant on I-Popstar under Aditya Rikhari's team, earning praise for his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 09:08 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently gave a shout-out to singer Maan Panu on his social media, revealing that the singer’s latest track I’m Done left him impressed and stole his heart. Soon after Salman’s post, netizens were left wondering, 'Who is Maan Panu?', here’s everything you need to know about the singer.

Who Is Maan Panu?

Maan Panu, born on July 5, hails from Kumaon, Uttarakhand, and pursued a degree in Mathematical Sciences at Kumaun University.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Maan began his professional journey at Hitech Proaudio India Pvt. Ltd. as a Marketing Intern from March 2022 to December 2022 (10 months). During his tenure, he handled social media operations, successfully growing the company’s Instagram following by 80% organically, and closed around 25 successful deals in just five months.

article-image

In February 2022, Maan also worked as an Assistant Music Producer with Farr Studio in Mumbai, where he freelanced for about three years. He assisted in producing an upcoming album featuring six songs, collaborating closely with artists and programmers to ensure the best version of each track.

Later, he worked as a singer-songwriter with ZOEE from December 2022 to August 2025.

Maan’s track I'm Done, released on September 17, 2025, under Warner Music India as part of I-Popstar: Vol. 1, has been taking social media by storm, thanks to its heart-touching lyrics and Maan's soulful voice.

He is currently seen on the singing reality show I-Popstar, where he is a part of Aditya Rikhari’s team.

Salman Khan's Post For Maan Panu

On Saturday, November 1, Salman shared a photo of himself on Instagram from his Panvel farmhouse, dressed in a cowboy look. He wrote, "An amazing track after a very long time.. Congratulations! Wish this was one of my songs..@maanpanu_"

Reacting to Salman’s shout-out, Maan wrote, "Now I’m Done," followed by a red heart and a hug emoji.

