Mumbai: Income Tax Department Raids Shilpa Shetty's Home In ₹60-Crore Fraud Case

Shilpa Shetty | Instagram

Mumbai: The Income Tax Department on Thursday, December 18, conducted raid at Shilpa Shetty's Mumbai home in connection with the Rs 60-crore fraud case, a report by India Today stated. Earlier on December 17, the IT department had also carried out search operations at her co-owned restaurant, Bastian, in Dadar.

These raids came after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered a case against the Bollywood couple Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra. The couple are booked under the charge of cheating, Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code. A case has been registered against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra for allegedly defrauding businessman Deepak Kothari of over Rs. 60 crore.

According to the complaint, the couple persuaded Kothari to invest nearly Rs. 60 crore in Best Deal TV Private Limited, a shopping and online retail platform, between 2015 and 2023. It is alleged that the funds were not used for the stated business purposes and were instead diverted for the couple’s personal benefit.

The problem for the actor doesn't end here. Another case has been registered against her co-founded restaurant, Bastion, located in Bengaluru's St Marks, for allegedly operating past the legal closing hours. The restaurant was allegedly found operating beyond the stipulated hours, hosting late-night parties in violation of rules on December 11. According to the FIR, the police officer was on special patrol duty within the police station limits on December 11, and following a tip-off from an informant, he inspected the restaurant. "At around 1.30 am, when the complainant visited the restaurant, it was found that the manager was operating it unauthorisedly beyond the timings fixed by the government, the FIR stated.