₹60 Crore Cheating Case: EOW Adds Section 420 IPC Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra In Alleged Fraud Probe

Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing adds a cheating charge in the ₹60 crore case involving actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and businessman Raj Kundra | ANI

Mumbai, Dec 16: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has invoked Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code in an FIR registered at the instance of Deepak Kothari against actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, the complainant’s legal representatives said.

Magistrate Informed During Probe

According to a statement issued by Kothari’s lawyers, the EOW has informed the jurisdictional magistrate about the addition of the more serious penal provision during the course of the investigation.

₹60 Crore Alleged Cheating Cited

The agency has submitted before the court that credible witness statements and electronic evidence have been recorded, which, as per investigators, indicate that the complainant was allegedly cheated of more than ₹60 crore in the present case.

Charge Added Based On Evidence

Based on the material collected during the probe, the offence of cheating has been added in accordance with law, the statement said. The complainant has maintained that the EOW’s action is in line with legal provisions and supports the submissions earlier made on his behalf.

ED Action Under PMLA Likely

With the addition of Section 420 of the IPC, which is a scheduled offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the complainant has now instructed his legal team to initiate appropriate proceedings before the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Also Watch:

Request To Trace Proceeds Of Crime

As per the statement, the complainant will request the ED to trace, identify, attach, and seize the alleged proceeds of crime, following due process of law under the PMLA.

Complainant Assures Cooperation

The complainant has reiterated his full cooperation with all investigating agencies and expressed confidence in the rule of law and the ongoing investigative process, the statement added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/