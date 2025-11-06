Mumbai News: EOW Summons Ex-Employee Of Raj Kundra’s Firm In ₹60-Crore Cheating Case; Forensic Audit Ordered

EOW Mumbai summons former employee of Raj Kundra’s firm Best Deal Pvt Ltd in connection with ₹60-crore cheating probe; forensic audit initiated | File Photo

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has summoned a former employee of actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra’s company Best Deal Private Limited, for questioning in connection with the alleged ₹60-crore cheating case.

Statements Of Ex-Officials Recorded

According to EOW officials, several former employees have already recorded their statements last week, including one ex-CFO and former directors of the company. The remaining individuals are expected to appear in the coming days.

A senior EOW officer confirmed that a forensic auditor will be appointed next week to verify financial transactions involving Best Deal and its related firms. An accountant associated with Kundra’s firm has provided crucial information to the EOW officers, and his mobile phone has been sent for forensic examination.

EOW Examines Financial Transactions And Loan Trail

The EOW is currently cross-verifying details with ex-employees and ex-directors to determine whether company funds were misused. Investigators are specifically examining Kundra’s claim that ₹20 crore was spent on office furnishing, and whether employee salaries were paid through legitimate business earnings or other undisclosed sources.

Money Trail And Vendor Transactions Under Scrutiny

Officials also aim to trace the money trail to determine how the alleged ₹60-crore loan from the complainant—taken under the pretext of a business investment—was utilized. The agency plans to question vendors, suppliers, and representatives of companies that had advertised through Kundra’s firm.

Forensic Audit To Track Diversion Of Funds

EOW sources added that money may have been siphoned off and a forensic audit is underway to trace how the proceeds of crime were diverted and used. Courier service payments and vendor dues under Statement Media Solutions and SMS Logistics—both reportedly linked to Kundra and Shetty—are also under scrutiny.

Raj Kundra May Be Summoned Again

Once the statements of all ex-employees and associated parties are recorded, the EOW is likely to summon Raj Kundra again for further questioning, if necessary.

