Mumbai Crime: 18-Year-Old Ludhiana Teen Caught With Fake Visa At CSMIA While Trying To Fly To Fiji; Probe Underway

CSMIA immigration officials intercept 18-year-old passenger carrying a fake Greece visa; investigation underway against the agent

Mumbai: The immigration officials at the Mumbai international airport stopped an 18-year-old from Ludhiana, Punjab, from boarding a flight to Fiji via Singapore on Wednesday after finding a fake Greece visa on page six of his passport.

Payment Scam Revealed

According to officials, the accused, Jorawar Singh, had obtained a visa in May through an agent Satender Singh Bhat, who lives in Greece. The teen said he paid Rs 5 lakh out of Rs 8 lakh demanded for the visa, but later realised it was fake and hence cancelled his Greece trip, said the officials. This time, he decided to travel to Fiji, believing a visa could be obtained on arrival.

Police Action and Investigation

Following immigration officer M A Ansari’s complaint, the Sahar police booked Singh for cheating and forgery and seized his passport. Police are now tracing the agent Bhat.

