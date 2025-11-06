Mumbai Fraud: EOW Arrests 39-Year-Old Andheri-Based Furniture Dealer In In ₹50 Crore Land Scam

EOW Arrests 39-Year-Old Andheri-Based Furniture Dealer In In ₹50 Crore Land Scam | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has arrested Sandeep Babulal Gada (39), a furniture and plywood businessman residing at Awez Heights, near Union Bank, S.V. Road, Andheri (West), in connection with Crores financial fraud case.

Multiple BNS Sections Invoked

The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 — Sections 111 (abetment), 318(2)(4) (cheating and dishonesty), 336(3), 338 (forgery and use of forged documents), 339–342 (criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, and falsification of accounts), 61(2) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention).

Further Probe Underway

According to EOW officials, Gada was taken into custody after investigators gathered substantial evidence linking him to the fraudulent transactions. He will be produced before the Esplande court on Today, Friday. Further investigation into the financial trail and the involvement of other associates is currently underway, said EOW sources.

In this case, recently The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has arrested Thane-based builder Manoj Balwant Sawant (56) in connection with a ₹50 crore land scam in September. He is allegedly accused of conspiring with associates to prepare forged documents and illegally carrying out construction on land located in Borivali.

Background Of The Case

According to police, Bangur Nagar Police Station had already registered a related case earlier. The complaint was lodged by Alred Almeida, a resident of Malad (West), who alleged that between September 2, 2006, and June 30, 2025, several individuals conspired and defrauded him. After verification of facts, an FIR was registered on August 22, 2025.

Illegal Acquisition And Construction

Investigations revealed that land at Valnai village, Borivali (Survey No. 36) was fraudulently acquired by creating forged documents to obtain building permissions. Construction was then carried out illegally.

Accused Individuals And Companies

Companies and individuals under suspicion include M/s Mural Builders and Developers, its shareholders Mohd. Akhtar Mohd. Isaq Shaikh, Ketan Patel, Sagar Patel, Vimal Patel; M/s Master Civil Construction partners Manoj Rawat and his family; Shamsuddin Qureshi; and others.

