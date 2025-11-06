Mumbai EOW Registers ₹100-Crore Fraud Case In Wadala’s Sky 31 Housing Project |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered an FIR in connection with a large-scale housing fraud involving the Sky 31 project in Wadala (West), alleging that the developers misappropriated around ₹100 crore collected from flat purchasers.

According to police officials, the FIR was registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a preliminary inquiry.

Chartered Accountant Files Complaint

The complaint was filed by Anil Mohanlal Dron (62), a chartered accountant residing in Kandivali (West). The accused have been identified as Subbaraman Anand Vilayanur, Uma Subbaraman, B.P. Ganger Constructions Pvt. Ltd., and other unidentified persons.

Funds Diverted, Buyers Cheated

According to the FIR, the alleged fraud took place between 2018 and the present. EOW officials said that the accused, acting in connivance with one another, collected approximately ₹100 crore from 102 homebuyers under the pretext of constructing flats in the Sky 31 project located on Katrak Road, Wadala (West).

Read Also No More Queues: Uber Introduces Digital Metro Ticketing For Mumbai Line 1

However, instead of utilising the funds for construction, the accused allegedly diverted a substantial portion of the money for their personal benefit and to the accounts of their associated companies.

Same Flat Sold to Multiple Buyers

Investigators also discovered that the same flat in the project was sold to two different buyers, with payments collected separately from both, thereby defrauding them.

The case is currently being investigated by Banking Unit–3, Cell 11 of the Economic Offences Wing.