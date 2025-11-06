Mumbai News: Sakinaka Police Bust Cyber Fraud Racket Near Mumbai Airport; ₹Crore-Scale Data Sent To Dubai For Online Scams | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a major crackdown, the Sakinaka Police have busted an organised cyber fraud racket operating from a hotel near Mumbai Airport, arresting four individuals, including the alleged mastermind.

The gang was allegedly sending sensitive Indian bank account details to Dubai, where the data was used for large-scale online fraud and money laundering operations.

Police have registered a case against eight suspects, including two Indian-origin individuals based in Dubai.

Four Arrested, Two on the Run

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Masood Abdul Wasim (25), Abdullah Lare Ahmed Shaikh (24), Noor Alam Ashiq Ali Khan (42), and Manish Kotesh Nandala (30).

Two others Abdul Khalik Abdul Qadir Khan (31) and Arbaaz Fazlani are currently absconding. The Dubai-based suspects, identified as Mohsin and Zafar, have also been named as key conspirators in the case.

Raid Conducted Near Mumbai Airport

According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, a team led by PSI Sagar Jadhav and Constable Kiran Kore raided Hotel Gateway Star near the Mumbai Airport on the morning of November 4, 2025.

During the operation, the team detained Mohammad Masood Abdul Wasim, a resident of Bengaluru.

Investigations revealed that Wasim was coordinating with his Dubai-based handlers, Mohsin and Zafar, to transmit Indian bank account details, cheque books, debit cards, and SIM cards to their overseas network.

Bank Data Sent Abroad for Cyber Frauds

Analysis of Wasim’s mobile phone records, WhatsApp messages, and social media chats confirmed his regular communication with the Dubai-based fraudsters.

Police said the data shared was used for executing high-value cyber frauds and fake online transactions across multiple digital platforms.

During interrogation, Wasim confessed to sourcing the bank details through his local associates Abdullah Shaikh from Kurla, Noor Alam Khan from Virar (East), Manish Nandala from Dombivli (West), Abdul Khalik Khan, and Arbaaz Fazlani.

Devices, Documents and SIM Cards Seized

The raid led to the seizure of multiple mobile phones, passports, a UAE identity card, and seven SIM cards from Wasim’s possession.

Subsequent raids at Sai Guest House in Sakinaka resulted in the arrest of Abdullah, Noor, and Manish, from whom police recovered cheque books, bank kits, debit cards, and SIM cards linked to fake accounts.

Case Registered Under BNS and IT Act

The accused have been booked under Sections 318(4) (fraud) and 34 (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Police are now on the lookout for the absconding suspects Abdul Khalik Khan, Arbaaz Fazlani, Mohsin, and Zafar.

Police: Racket Linked Indian Accounts to Global Cybercriminals

Police sources added that the gang was operating a well-organised network connecting Indian bank account holders with international cybercriminals, underscoring the growing menace of cross-border cyber fraud in India.