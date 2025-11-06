Govt Assures Full Budget For New 50-Lakh sq ft Bombay HC Complex At Bandra (E)

Bombay HC Complex At Bandra (E) | Instagram

Mumbai: Giving a glimpse of the proposed new Bombay High Court complex at Bandra (East) a sprawling 50-lakh sq ft modern judicial hub the Maharashtra government on Wednesday assured that funds will not be a constraint for the landmark project.

At the foundation stone laying ceremony, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, pledged that the state will provide “whatever budget will be required” to complete the complex.

“Justice is the pillar of democracy. Every citizen must not only get timely justice but also fair justice,” Pawar said.

Of the 30-acre land earmarked for the project, 15 acres have already been handed over to the High Court, while the remaining 15 acres will be transferred by March 2026, he added. The complex will also feature 3,750 car and 1,000 two-wheeler parking spaces.

CJI Gavai Urges Simplicity, Not Extravagance

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, who led the ceremony, commended the state government’s commitment to strengthening judicial infrastructure but cautioned against “extravagance.”

“While maintaining the grandeur and iconic nature of the building, it must be ensured that there is nothing extravagant. Ultimately, it is a temple of justice, not a five-star hotel,” CJI Gavai said, emphasising that the structure must reflect democratic values and be designed keeping in mind litigants, women, and the differently-abled.

Referring to reports about the building’s lavish design, he remarked, “I read that one lift will be shared by only two judges. I would like to say that judges are no more feudal lords. Whether a person belongs to the judiciary, executive, or legislature, we all exist only to serve the citizens.”

Expressing confidence, Gavai said, “There is no doubt this will be an iconic building, completed in record time.”

‘A Modern, Inclusive and Accessible Facility’

Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Shree Chandrashekhar said the upcoming complex represents “a promise of accessibility, dignity, modernity, and institutional excellence.”

He described it as “more than a building,” symbolising continuity from the historic Gothic edifice at Fort, which has “stood as a sentinel of justice, echoing the voices of jurists, reformers, and litigants.”

“The new complex is conceived as a modern, efficient, and inclusive court facility,” he added, detailing features such as spacious courtrooms, libraries, mediation centres, chambers for judges and lawyers, digitisation facilities, multi-level parking, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Fadnavis: ‘Grandeur Must Be Democratic, Not Imperial’

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasised that the new complex should reflect the democratic essence of justice, not merely architectural splendour.

“The grandeur of this building should be democratic, not imperial. It must symbolise people’s right to justice, not the might of rulers,” he said.

He urged planners to include adequate facilities for government pleaders, calling the government “the biggest litigant.”

“Our pleaders spend hours in court. Whenever I visit, I see them sitting on piles of papers,” he remarked.

On a lighter note, he recalled that the existing HC building at Fort was constructed at a cost of ₹16,000 ₹300 less than the sanctioned budget. “This should inspire the PWD to complete the new building within or below the allocated budget,” he quipped.

Shinde: ‘A Golden Day for Mumbai and Maharashtra’

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed the occasion as “a golden day for Mumbai and Maharashtra,” assuring that the government would expedite all required clearances.

“We often say, ‘Shahane loka ni courta chi payri nai chadavi’ (wise people must not approach court), but those who visit Mumbai will certainly want to see this new court complex,” he added humorously.