Navi Mumbai News: 20-Year-Old Arrested For Killing Roommate During Drunken Fight In Turbhe

20-Year-Old Arrested For Killing Roommate During Drunken Fight In Turbhe |

Navi Mumbai: The Turbhe Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly killing his 43-year-old roommate during a drunken altercation at Turbhe Naka earlier this week. The accused, identified as Aryan alias Arun Kumar Bhanu Rajbhar alias Dipu, was apprehended from the Turbhe Store area following an investigation.

Initially, police suspected three men to be involved in the murder of Pandit alias Anand Kori (43), who was found dead under the Thane-Belapur Road overbridge at Turbhe Naka on Monday night. However, after detailed questioning of two suspects, investigators discovered that Rajbhar, who lived with the deceased, had committed the murder alone.

According to police, the incident occurred during a drinking session between the four men, which escalated into a violent quarrel. In a fit of rage, Rajbhar allegedly assaulted Kori with a fiber pipe, a stone and a beer bottle, causing fatal injuries to his head and face.

Acting on specific information, a police team traced and arrested Rajbhar from Turbhe Store on Wednesday. He has been booked under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The investigation revealed that the murder stemmed from a personal dispute during a drinking session. The accused has been taken into custody and further interrogation is underway,” said senior police inspector Abasaheb Patil from Turbhe Police Station.

The accused, a native of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, works as a labourer and was residing under the Turbhe Bridge at Turbhe Naka.

