BJP Accuses Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Of Manipulating Palghar Voter List | Representational Image I File

Palghar: Political tensions have flared ahead of the upcoming Palghar Municipal Council elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) of tampering with the voter list in collusion with the local administration.

Addressing a press conference at the office of former city president Ashok Ambure on Wednesday, BJP leaders alleged that large-scale irregularities were being carried out in the voter registration process to benefit the ruling Shinde group. Ambure and former corporator Akshay Sankhe, who recently joined the BJP, claimed that the Shinde camp was “misusing power and manipulating” the voter list.

According to the BJP, ineligible voters are being added to the rolls while eligible voters are being transferred to other wards. “We have submitted documentary evidence and formally lodged complaints with authorities on October 28,” the leaders said.

The party alleged that the current voter list is “seriously flawed,” with several discrepancies — including duplicate and triplicate entries for the same voter, names of individuals not residing in the area, and family members listed in different wards. Forms required for voter additions or transfers (Form A and Form B) were allegedly filled out in bulk “with malicious intent,” often missing mandatory details like addresses or proof of residence, but still being accepted by the administration.

Sankhe further alleged that “many voter change forms were filled without the knowledge of the actual voters.” He claimed that when verification officers visit homes, ordinary citizens are being questioned about applications they never submitted, spreading fear among residents.

The BJP said that around 4,500 objections have been filed so far, many of which are “fake or incomplete,” yet the administration is “deliberately considering them as valid under political pressure.” The party accused the Shinde faction of trying to include nearly 2,000–3,000 names in the list for its political advantage.

The BJP demanded that all such activities be halted immediately and said it has submitted a memorandum to the municipal administration and the Election Department. “The July 25 guidelines issued by the Election Department for voter registration have been blatantly violated,” Ambure said, calling the entire process “compromised and politically influenced.

