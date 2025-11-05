 BJP Accuses Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Of Manipulating Palghar Voter List
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBJP Accuses Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Of Manipulating Palghar Voter List

BJP Accuses Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Of Manipulating Palghar Voter List

Addressing a press conference at the office of former city president Ashok Ambure on Wednesday, BJP leaders alleged that large-scale irregularities were being carried out in the voter registration process to benefit the ruling Shinde group.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
BJP Accuses Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Of Manipulating Palghar Voter List | Representational Image I File

Palghar: Political tensions have flared ahead of the upcoming Palghar Municipal Council elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) of tampering with the voter list in collusion with the local administration.

Addressing a press conference at the office of former city president Ashok Ambure on Wednesday, BJP leaders alleged that large-scale irregularities were being carried out in the voter registration process to benefit the ruling Shinde group. Ambure and former corporator Akshay Sankhe, who recently joined the BJP, claimed that the Shinde camp was “misusing power and manipulating” the voter list.

According to the BJP, ineligible voters are being added to the rolls while eligible voters are being transferred to other wards. “We have submitted documentary evidence and formally lodged complaints with authorities on October 28,” the leaders said.

Read Also
Mumbai Guide: 10 Facts About Banganga Maha-Arti Every Mumbaikar Should Know
article-image

The party alleged that the current voter list is “seriously flawed,” with several discrepancies — including duplicate and triplicate entries for the same voter, names of individuals not residing in the area, and family members listed in different wards. Forms required for voter additions or transfers (Form A and Form B) were allegedly filled out in bulk “with malicious intent,” often missing mandatory details like addresses or proof of residence, but still being accepted by the administration.

FPJ Shorts
'Rahul Gandhi Pagal Hai': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Demands Congress MP Be Officially Declared 'Mad' Over Indian Army Remark - VIDEO
'Rahul Gandhi Pagal Hai': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Demands Congress MP Be Officially Declared 'Mad' Over Indian Army Remark - VIDEO
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Put Up For Sale, Likely To Get New Owner: Reports 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Put Up For Sale, Likely To Get New Owner: Reports 
Mumbai Cyber Police Arrest 22-Year-Old Dharavi Resident In ₹33 Lakh Online Fraud Case
Mumbai Cyber Police Arrest 22-Year-Old Dharavi Resident In ₹33 Lakh Online Fraud Case
Mumbai News: 4 Held For Illegally Storing & Selling Petroleum-Like Substances In Sewree; Oil Worth ₹62.9 Lakh Seized
Mumbai News: 4 Held For Illegally Storing & Selling Petroleum-Like Substances In Sewree; Oil Worth ₹62.9 Lakh Seized

Sankhe further alleged that “many voter change forms were filled without the knowledge of the actual voters.” He claimed that when verification officers visit homes, ordinary citizens are being questioned about applications they never submitted, spreading fear among residents.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Evicts Illegal Stalls From Colaba Causeway, Hawkers Return To Spot Within Hours
article-image

The BJP said that around 4,500 objections have been filed so far, many of which are “fake or incomplete,” yet the administration is “deliberately considering them as valid under political pressure.” The party accused the Shinde faction of trying to include nearly 2,000–3,000 names in the list for its political advantage.

The BJP demanded that all such activities be halted immediately and said it has submitted a memorandum to the municipal administration and the Election Department. “The July 25 guidelines issued by the Election Department for voter registration have been blatantly violated,” Ambure said, calling the entire process “compromised and politically influenced.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Cyber Police Arrest 22-Year-Old Dharavi Resident In ₹33 Lakh Online Fraud Case

Mumbai Cyber Police Arrest 22-Year-Old Dharavi Resident In ₹33 Lakh Online Fraud Case

Mumbai News: 4 Held For Illegally Storing & Selling Petroleum-Like Substances In Sewree; Oil Worth...

Mumbai News: 4 Held For Illegally Storing & Selling Petroleum-Like Substances In Sewree; Oil Worth...

Mumbai News: Woman Allegedly Subjected To Mental And Physical Abuse By Husband & In-Laws, Faces...

Mumbai News: Woman Allegedly Subjected To Mental And Physical Abuse By Husband & In-Laws, Faces...

Devotees Celebrate Kartik Poornima & Anna Abhishekam With Devotion Across India

Devotees Celebrate Kartik Poornima & Anna Abhishekam With Devotion Across India

BJP Accuses Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Of Manipulating Palghar Voter List

BJP Accuses Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Of Manipulating Palghar Voter List