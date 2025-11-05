Mumbai News: Woman Allegedly Subjected To Mental And Physical Abuse By Husband & In-Laws, Faces Triple Talaq

Woman Allegedly Subjected To Mental And Physical Abuse By Husband & In-Laws, Faces Triple Talaq |

Mumbai: A shocking case has emerged from Govandi, Mumbai, where a 25-year-old married woman was allegedly given triple talaq by her husband in a fit of anger after she informed her parental home about the mental and physical abuse she faced from her husband and in-laws. The Shivajinagar police have registered a case against the husband, Mohammad Fayyaz Siddiqui, his mother Parveen, father Abdul Aleem, and sister-in-law Zainab.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Mominakhatun, resides with her parents, brother, and family in Mominakhatun. Her father’s friend, Abdul Aleem, recommended that his son Mohammad Fayyaz Siddiqui, 27, marry her. With mutual consent and in accordance with Muslim traditions, the wedding took place on November 22, 2023, in Mehndawal village, Sant Kabir Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh.

The marriage was celebrated with gifts, including household items, a unicorn bike, and two tolas of gold jewelry, presented by Mominakhatun’s family. After the wedding, she moved to her husband’s home in Bainganwadi, Govandi, where she lived with Fayyaz, his mother Parveen, 50, father Abdul Aleem, 55, brother-in-law Dir Faheem, 30, Ayaz Ahmed, 25, Furqan, 20, sister-in-law Zainab, 23, and another sister-in-law Atifa, 22.

The first three to four months of marriage allegedly went smoothly. However, in April 2024, during Ramadan, a dispute arose when Mominakhatun’s parents invited her home for fasting. Her in-laws allegedly prevented her from visiting and threatened that if she went, she would never be allowed to return, causing her mental distress.

Despite this, Fayyaz sent her home, and she returned after two days. In September 2024, while pregnant, she was allegedly mistreated by her mother-in-law, who refused to feed her on time, prompting her parents to bring her back to her maternal home. She delivered a baby girl on June 7, 2025, but none of her husband’s family came to the hospital to see her. After one and a half months, Fayyaz took her back to his home.

Struggling with household chores while caring for her infant, Mominakhatun allegedly faced continuous threats from her mother-in-law Parveen and sister-in-law Zainab to return to her parental home. When she was unable to do chores due to illness, her in-laws allegedly forced her to ask her parents for a washing machine, and upon refusal, reportedly verbally abused and physically assaulted her.

According to the FIR, Fayyaz told her, “You were brought here to do household work. If you don’t do it, leave for your parents’ home. We can marry another girl and claim dowry; your time for free living is over,” and physically assaulted her.

Unable to endure the harassment, Mominakhatun contacted her brother, Abdul Hakim, on September 24, 2025, and disclosed the abuse. In response, Fayyaz allegedly pronounced triple talaq verbally, which Mominakhatun claims was unlawful.

Her father tried to mediate, but her in-laws reportedly did not respond. Ultimately, Mominakhatun lodged a complaint at the Shivajinagar police station. The police have registered a case under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act.