 Mumbai News: 4 Held For Illegally Storing & Selling Petroleum-Like Substances In Sewree; Oil Worth ₹62.9 Lakh Seized
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 4 Held For Illegally Storing & Selling Petroleum-Like Substances In Sewree; Oil Worth ₹62.9 Lakh Seized

Mumbai News: 4 Held For Illegally Storing & Selling Petroleum-Like Substances In Sewree; Oil Worth ₹62.9 Lakh Seized

According to the police, the accused were found transferring petroleum-like liquid from tankers into iron drums for illegal sale, endangering lives and public safety. The operation was led based on a complaint filed by Suraj Pravin Devre (31), a resident of Chira Bazaar.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Save ₹11.8 Crore Annually As IOC, BPCL Hike Diesel Discount By 30 Paise | File

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on illegal petroleum trade, Sewree Police have arrested four individuals for illegally storing and selling petroleum-like substances in large quantities. The raid was conducted at a depot near A Flat No. 1C, Coal Depot, Fisbery Road, Sewree on November 4.

According to the police, the accused were found transferring petroleum-like liquid from tankers into iron drums for illegal sale, endangering lives and public safety. The operation was led based on a complaint filed by Suraj Pravin Devre (31), a resident of Chira Bazaar.

An FIR has been registered in Sewree Police Station under Sections 287, 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3, 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The Arrested Accused ae identified as Mahendra Kumar Ramnath Yadav (39), driver, resident of Mankhurd, Amit Ramhit Yadav (22), driver, resident of Mankhurd,

Rajkumar Lallan Prasad Verma (26), driver, resident of Chembur and Sanjay Parasnath Verma (22), driver, resident of Chembur. The Wanted Accused are Arif, Ramesh Saroj, Jamshed and Santosh. The Seized Property's Approximately Total Value is ₹62,91,260 including 14 iron drums filled with petroleum-like liquid (approx. 2,800 liters) — ₹1,48,400, Tempo MH01DR 7923 — ₹3,00,000 4 Tankers filled with petroleum combined value over ₹54 lakh and 15 empty drums, cans, buckets, and tools used for siphoning ₹17,860

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Woman Allegedly Subjected To Mental And Physical Abuse By Husband & In-Laws, Faces Triple Talaq
Mumbai News: Woman Allegedly Subjected To Mental And Physical Abuse By Husband & In-Laws, Faces Triple Talaq
Devotees Celebrate Kartik Poornima & Anna Abhishekam With Devotion Across India
Devotees Celebrate Kartik Poornima & Anna Abhishekam With Devotion Across India
BJP Accuses Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Of Manipulating Palghar Voter List
BJP Accuses Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Of Manipulating Palghar Voter List
WPL 2026 Retention: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana & Jemimah Rodrigues Likely To Be Retained
WPL 2026 Retention: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana & Jemimah Rodrigues Likely To Be Retained
Read Also
Mumbai Guide: 10 Facts About Banganga Maha-Arti Every Mumbaikar Should Know
article-image

Police investigations revealed that the accused had diverted tankers from their authorized delivery routes to siphon and sell petroleum illegally at the Coal Depot. The suspects, in collusion with others still at large, stored the petroleum unsafely in iron drums, posing a serious risk to life and property.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Woman Allegedly Subjected To Mental And Physical Abuse By Husband & In-Laws, Faces...

Mumbai News: Woman Allegedly Subjected To Mental And Physical Abuse By Husband & In-Laws, Faces...

Devotees Celebrate Kartik Poornima & Anna Abhishekam With Devotion Across India

Devotees Celebrate Kartik Poornima & Anna Abhishekam With Devotion Across India

BJP Accuses Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Of Manipulating Palghar Voter List

BJP Accuses Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Of Manipulating Palghar Voter List

Mumbai News: 280 Illegal Slum Structures Demolished In Malvani, 10,000 Sq. Metres Of State Land...

Mumbai News: 280 Illegal Slum Structures Demolished In Malvani, 10,000 Sq. Metres Of State Land...

Data Should Be Treated As Nuclear Waste, Says Adv. Murali Neelakantan, Warning Digital Surveillance...

Data Should Be Treated As Nuclear Waste, Says Adv. Murali Neelakantan, Warning Digital Surveillance...