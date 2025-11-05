Mumbai News: 4 Held For Illegally Storing & Selling Petroleum-Like Substances In Sewree; Oil Worth ₹62.9 Lakh Seized

Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Save ₹11.8 Crore Annually As IOC, BPCL Hike Diesel Discount By 30 Paise | File

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on illegal petroleum trade, Sewree Police have arrested four individuals for illegally storing and selling petroleum-like substances in large quantities. The raid was conducted at a depot near A Flat No. 1C, Coal Depot, Fisbery Road, Sewree on November 4.

According to the police, the accused were found transferring petroleum-like liquid from tankers into iron drums for illegal sale, endangering lives and public safety. The operation was led based on a complaint filed by Suraj Pravin Devre (31), a resident of Chira Bazaar.

An FIR has been registered in Sewree Police Station under Sections 287, 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3, 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The Arrested Accused ae identified as Mahendra Kumar Ramnath Yadav (39), driver, resident of Mankhurd, Amit Ramhit Yadav (22), driver, resident of Mankhurd,

Rajkumar Lallan Prasad Verma (26), driver, resident of Chembur and Sanjay Parasnath Verma (22), driver, resident of Chembur. The Wanted Accused are Arif, Ramesh Saroj, Jamshed and Santosh. The Seized Property's Approximately Total Value is ₹62,91,260 including 14 iron drums filled with petroleum-like liquid (approx. 2,800 liters) — ₹1,48,400, Tempo MH01DR 7923 — ₹3,00,000 4 Tankers filled with petroleum combined value over ₹54 lakh and 15 empty drums, cans, buckets, and tools used for siphoning ₹17,860

Police investigations revealed that the accused had diverted tankers from their authorized delivery routes to siphon and sell petroleum illegally at the Coal Depot. The suspects, in collusion with others still at large, stored the petroleum unsafely in iron drums, posing a serious risk to life and property.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/