'Super Cooperative': India Bike Week Event Director Martin Da Costa Lauds Maharashtra Govt's Support For IBW 2025 In Panchgani At Short Notice | Exclusive

India Bike Week Event Director Martin Da Costa | Instagram/ Martin Da Costa

Satara: This year, the India Bike Week (IBW) got a new home in Maharashtra’s Panchgani. The two-day event on December 19 and 20 is the ultimate celebration of motorcycling culture, bringing together riders, builders, brands, and enthusiasts from across the country and beyond. Earlier, the IBW 2025 was scheduled to take place in its original home, Goa. However, due to local body elections, it was shifted to Panchgani at very short notice. Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, IBW’s event director Martin Da Costa lauded the Maharashtra government for its cooperation in making the event possible in the beautiful hill station of the state. This year, around 20,000 bike enthusiasts attended the event.

Notably, the decision to move was driven by necessity, but the choice quickly proved to be the right one. Backed by strong local support, seamless cooperation from Maharashtra Tourism, and swift licensing approvals completed within a week, the festival found a home that matched its scale and ambition.

IBW Event Director On Maharashtra Government:

Martin said, “The Maharashtra government is super cooperative.” When asked about the support the IBW received from Maharashtra authorities, Martin said, “We had great support from the local sarpanch, panchayat and Maharashtra Tourism. We rang them (Maharashtra Tourism), and within 24 hours they not only gave the go-ahead, they also gave great support. We got the licensing done in a week,” the IBW event director added.

“Maharashtra is a fantastic place to do a festival. They are professionals. They know how to do it,” Martin said while lauding the Devendra Fadnavis-led government for making the IBW possible in Panchgani.

Martin On Challenges Faced In Goa:

Martin said that he would love to conduct the IBW in Goa; however, he highlighted some of the challenges the IBW team used to face in the state, especially licensing issues.

“Goa is a spectacular place. I've been going to Goa for 30 years. We love doing India Bike Week in Goa. But the problem with Goa is that, you know, there are nine major licences that we have to get to do a festival,” he said.

“We apply for those licences five months in advance. Five of those licences, we only get the day before the show, or the morning of the festival,” Martin added.

IBW is India’s largest and most influential motorcycling festival, celebrating biking culture, lifestyle, and community. It was first organised in 2013. The annual event brings together motorcycle riders, custom bike builders, manufacturers, riding clubs, and enthusiasts from across India and overseas.