Harley-Davidson Bikes Could Get Cheaper In India? Here's What Union Minister Piyush Goyal Said On Lowering Tariff On American Motorcycle

India may be accommodating to Donald Trump's long-standing request to reduce tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, which are frequently regarded as depictions of American manufacturing, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

When asked if 'India would think about lowering tariffs after Trump won the US presidential election,' the minister responded.

Goyal stated that India is willing to reevaluate the tariffs on the iconic motorcycles during her remarks at the Business Today's Most Powerful Women 2024 event. The minister also pointed out that India does not currently produce such heavy bikes, which results in little domestic competition.

Goyal acknowledged the US's desire to expand trade with India and stated, 'I would absolutely have no problem in considering a request of that sort'.

Goyal also added that India and the US continue to have a close relationship, especially with President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Trump administration advocated for removal of trade barriers

The high tariff on Harley-Davidson has previously been a subject of friction, and Trump's administration has continuously advocated for the removal of trade barriers, particularly on goods made in the US.

Goyal's remarks, however, demonstrate India's practical approach to global trade by striking a balance between its desire to uphold close economic ties with its international partners, particularly the US, and its domestic interests.

Donald Trump likes India

Goyal emphasised the close relationship between the US and India by saying, 'I think in more ways than one, Donald Trump has made it clear that he likes India, wants to expand business with India, wants to do more trade with India, and wants to work with his good friend, PM Modi.'

Despite Trump's occasional criticism of India's high tariffs on specific goods, Piyush Goyal is still hopeful about the two countries' future together. 'The India-US partnership has a bright future ahead of it.'