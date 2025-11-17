 Independent Power Producer Indowind Energy Posts 4% Rise In Net Profit To ₹4.57 Crore, On Account Of Revenue Growth
Indowind Energy Limited develops wind farms, manages the wind assets, and generates Green Power for sale to utilities and corporates. The company has built expertise to build Wind Power Projects- from concept to commissioning. Wind Asset Management Solution for installed assets, including operations, billing, and collection of revenue from project customers. It is an Independent Power Producer.

New Delhi: Indowind Energy on Monday posted around 4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.57 crore in September quarter, on account of revenue growth.It had clocked a net profit of Rs 4.41 crore in the July-September period of FY25, the company said in a statement.

The company's total revenue rose by 11.46 per cent to Rs 17.74 crore from Rs 15.92 crore in the same quarter a year ago.Indowind Energy is an Independent Power Producer (IPP) in the renewable energy field, generating green power through wind farms.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

