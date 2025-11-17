Independent Power Producer Indowind Energy Posts 4% Rise In Net Profit To ₹4.57 Crore, On Account Of Revenue Growth

New Delhi: Indowind Energy on Monday posted around 4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.57 crore in September quarter, on account of revenue growth.It had clocked a net profit of Rs 4.41 crore in the July-September period of FY25, the company said in a statement.
The company's total revenue rose by 11.46 per cent to Rs 17.74 crore from Rs 15.92 crore in the same quarter a year ago.Indowind Energy is an Independent Power Producer (IPP) in the renewable energy field, generating green power through wind farms.
Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.
