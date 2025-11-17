Independent Power Producer Indowind Energy Posts 4% Rise In Net Profit To ₹4.57 Crore, On Account Of Revenue Growth

File Image |

New Delhi: Indowind Energy on Monday posted around 4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4.57 crore in September quarter, on account of revenue growth.It had clocked a net profit of Rs 4.41 crore in the July-September period of FY25, the company said in a statement.

Indowind Energy Reports Strong H1 FY26 Growth 📈 | Revenue Up 25.81%, EBITDA Jumps 30.88% | MCap 214.33 Cr



- Net profit for H1 FY26 rose by 17.16% to ₹7.15 Cr from ₹6.10 Cr in H1 FY25.

- Total revenue for H1 FY26 increased by 25.81% to ₹29.29 Cr from ₹23.29 Cr in H1 FY25.

-… pic.twitter.com/HHbO5TYMRV — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) November 17, 2025

The company's total revenue rose by 11.46 per cent to Rs 17.74 crore from Rs 15.92 crore in the same quarter a year ago.Indowind Energy is an Independent Power Producer (IPP) in the renewable energy field, generating green power through wind farms.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.