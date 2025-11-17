EPFO Ensuring That PF Services Reach Every Worker With Speed, Dignity: Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has transformed from manual processes to seamless digital platforms, ensuring that provident fund services reach every worker -- formal or gig, urban or rural -- with equal speed and dignity, Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

He highlighted that EPFO has long served as a pillar of financial security for crores of workers across the country.

The minister observed that in the past year, EPFO has undertaken decisive steps to strengthen its digital ecosystem.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The upgraded unified portal, revamped EPFO website, simplified claims processes, real-time grievance redressal, paperless onboarding, and doorstep support for pensioners through Digital Life Certificates (DLCs) have collectively enhanced the citizen experience, he noted.

The EPFO, for the very first time, organised its state-of-the-art pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam here, which was formally inaugurated by Dr Mandaviya.

Read Also India Post Payments Bank Partners With EPFO To Offer Doorstep Digital Life Certificate Services For...

EPFO has made a debut at IITF which presents a refreshed and modern identity, one that embodies transparency, efficiency, and large-scale service delivery.

Dr Mandaviya commended EPFO for its continuous progress in strengthening India’s social security architecture and emphasised the organisation’s pivotal role in ensuring financial dignity for the workforce, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The pavilion is not merely a display of services but a demonstration of EPFO’s commitment to becoming “Future-Ready, Member-Centric, and Technology-Driven.”

The minister remarked that the pavilion illustrates how digital public services can empower individuals, support enterprises, and strengthen trust between citizens and institutions.

He invited visitors, employers, and young citizens to explore the pavilion, engage with its offerings, and understand the vital importance of social security.

Dr Mandaviya also congratulated the EPFO team for creating an informative, interactive, and forward-looking pavilion that aligns with the national vision of ensuring social security for all.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, extended her best wishes to EPFO for this initiative and exhorted the organisation to help visitors through on-spot services and knowledge dissemination.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)