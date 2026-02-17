 National Consumer Helpline Secures ₹52 Crore In Refunds Across 31 Sectors In 9 Months
National Consumer Helpline Secures ₹52 Crore In Refunds Across 31 Sectors In 9 Months

The National Consumer Helpline facilitated ₹52 crore in refunds across 31 sectors by resolving over 79,000 refund-related grievances in nine months, with e-commerce and travel sectors accounting for the majority of successful consumer recoveries.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
National Consumer Helpline enables swift consumer refunds through digital grievance resolution across India | File Photo

New Delhi, Feb 17: The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has facilitated refunds amounting to Rs 52 crore across 31 sectors by addressing 79,521 consumer grievances related to refund claims during the last nine months (from April 2025 to January 31, 2026).

Refunds secured at pre-litigation stage

The refunds were secured at the pre-litigation stage, enabling consumers to obtain timely relief without approaching Consumer Commissions, according to a statement issued by the Department of Consumer Affairs on Tuesday.

The e-commerce sector recorded the highest number of grievances, with 47,743 complaints, resulting in refunds exceeding Rs 36 crore. The Travel & Tourism sector followed, with refunds of more than Rs 4 crore facilitated through the Helpline. The top five sectors, which also include electronics products and general insurance, together accounted for over 85 per cent of the total refund amount.

Refund grievances in the e-commerce sector were reported from across the country, spanning metropolitan cities as well as remote regions, underscoring the extensive reach and accessibility of the National Consumer Helpline as a pan-India consumer grievance platform, the statement said.

Cases highlight effectiveness of NCH

Cases that exemplify the effectiveness of the National Consumer Helpline include a consumer’s delivery, which was repeatedly rescheduled without a refund by an e-commerce entity. Following the NCH intervention, the refund was processed.

In the auto sector, there was a case of a consumer facing unresolved diagnostic issues with his vehicle. He received a full refund after NCH’s intervention. Another case included a premium paid for an insurance policy that was never issued. The amount was refunded after NCH took up the case.

In yet another case, a customer ordered food through an online food delivery app but received the wrong items along with a reduced quantity. Despite his repeated requests, the company failed to respond. With the intervention of the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), the refund was successfully facilitated.

Multiple channels for grievance redressal

The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) functions as a single-point access platform for consumers across the country to register grievances in 17 languages. It can be accessed at:

• Toll-free number: 1915

• INGRAM portal

• WhatsApp / SMS: 8800001915

• Email: nch-ca[at]gov[dot]in

• NCH Mobile App

• Web Portal

• UMANG App

NCH is a flagship initiative which plays a pivotal role in providing effective, accessible and time-bound grievance redressal under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

It operates through a convergence model where grievances are digitally forwarded to companies for resolution within defined timelines, with continuous monitoring and consumer feedback tracking.

