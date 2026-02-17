 Adani Group To Invest $100 Billion To Build AI Data Centres
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 05:54 PM IST
article-image
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani | File Photo

The Adani Group on Tuesday announced an investment of $100 billion to build data centres, catering to the development of artificial intelligence technology through “one of the world’s largest integrated energy-compute commitments”. The investment will be made till 2035, and the data centres will be powered by renewable energy, the company said in an exchange filing.

“The initiative will establish a long-term sovereign energy and compute platform designed to position India as a global leader in the emerging intelligence revolution,” the company said in a statement.

The announcement of the massive investment has come at a time when India is hosting the AI Impact Summit, with various global leaders expected to join the gathering.

The company further noted that this investment will attract an additional $150 billion across server manufacturing, advanced electrical infrastructure, sovereign cloud platforms and supporting industries. This is projected to create a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India over the decade, it said.

article-image

“The world is entering an Intelligence Revolution more profound than any previous Industrial Revolution,” said the group’s chairman, Gautam Adani.

“Nations that master the symmetry between energy and compute will shape the next decade. India is uniquely positioned to lead. At Adani, we are building on our foundation in data centres and green energy to expand into the complete five-layer AI stack focused on India’s technological sovereignty. India will not be a mere consumer in the AI age. We will be the creators, the builders and the exporters of intelligence, and we are proud to be able to participate in that future.”

article-image

The company said it will also co-invest in domestic manufacturing partnerships of critical infrastructure components, including high-capacity transformers, advanced power electronics, grid systems, inverters and industrial thermal management solutions. This will ensure protection from global supply-chain volatility.

The company said that it has also expanded its partnership with Flipkart to develop the second high-performance AI data centre. The group already has a partnership with Google to work on the development of AI technology.

