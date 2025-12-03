NCH Website Receives Over 14.2 Lakh Grievances, Disposes Of More Than 13 Lakh In 2025: Govt | IANS

New Delhi: The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) website has received more than 14.2 lakh grievances and has disposed of over 13 lakh cases till October this year, the government informed the Parliament on Tuesday.

Details

The NCH administered by the Department of Consumer Affairs has emerged as a single point of access with its Integrated Grievance Redressal Mechanism (INGRAM), where consumers across the country can register their grievance via WhatsApp, SMS, email, the NCH app, the web portal, and the Umang app.

The grievances can be registered in 17 languages, including Hindi, English, Kashmiri, Punjabi, Nepali, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Maithili, Santhali, Bengali, Odia, Assamese, and Manipuri, through a toll-free number 1915.

“A total number of 14,26,046 grievances have been reported on the NCH in 2025 (till Oct, 2025) and 13,10,102 grievances have been disposed of,” said BL Verma, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The NCH website has been upgraded to include enhanced functionality, modern features, and improved navigation with a user-centric design. It incorporates advanced features, offering faster grievance resolution and a more efficient user experience.

The technological transformation of the NCH has also significantly boosted its call-handling capacity, Verma said.

“The number of calls received by NCH has grown from 70,159 in October 2019 to 3,08,130 in October 2025. This growth reflects the rising confidence of consumers in the helpline.

“Similarly, the average number of complaints registered per month has surged from 37,062 in 2017 to 1,42,605 in 2025 (till October 31). Additionally, grievance registration via WhatsApp has gained momentum, with the percentage of complaints filed through the platform increasing from 11 per cent in October 2023 to 30 per cent in October 2025, demonstrating a growing preference for digital communication channels,” Verma noted.

Another consumer grievance redressal mechanism is the “e-Jagriti” portal launched by the Department of Consumer Affairs on January 1 this year.

The portal is designed to provide a convenient, transparent, and efficient means for consumers to seek redressal by enabling online complaint filing, digital submission of documents, online payment of fees, and virtual hearings from any location.

“On e-jagriti, 1,30,300 cases have been filed in the consumer commissions in 2025 (till Oct, 2025) and 1,26,640 cases have been disposed of,” Verma said.

