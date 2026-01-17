 India's Tech Job Market Set To Grow 12–15% In 2026, Add 1.25 Lakh Roles: Report
India’s tech job market is set to grow 12–15% in 2026, adding about 1.25 lakh roles, driven by strong demand for AI, data and cybersecurity talent, a report said. Rising talent gaps pushed salaries up 18% in 2025. Hiring is expanding across BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, GCCs and AI-led startups as firms scale deployments.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 01:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The overall tech job market in India, including permanent, temporary and contractual profiles, is expected to see a 12–15 per cent uptick in 2026, adding around 1.25 lakh new roles, a report has said.

The report from work solutions provider Adecco India said the talent gap soared to 44 per cent in 2025, pushing median packages 18 per cent higher than 2024 and creating a fierce talent war.

It highlighted demand for AI, data and cybersecurity roles grew 51 per cent as these functions shifted from experimental and discretionary to core organisational needs. Around 40 per cent of large enterprises operationalised generative AI pilots, the report said.

The recruitment firm further said that demand rose around 45 per cent for ML engineers, data engineers and full‑stack developers with AI integration skills, while specialist compensation increased 15 per cent and GCC hiring climbed 20 per cent compared to 2024, the report said.

Campus intake rose 12 per cent over 2024 and start‑ups in deep‑tech, fintech, health‑tech and SaaS-driven demand drove the surge.Funding remained selective, but companies with defined AI, platform or cybersecurity strategies expanded engineering and data teams.

As 2026 approaches, enterprises across categories are expected to scale hiring for niche roles as they move from controlled pilots to full deployment, it added.

“This gradual uptick indicates a sector shifting from restraint to renewal, setting the stage for a more decisive recovery in 2026 as the talent gap widens,” said Sanketh Chengappa Director and Business Head, Professional Staffing, Adecco India.

"Sectors like BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing and logistics are leading this shift, accounting for nearly 38 per cent of tech-driven hiring. Looking ahead to 2026, we expect this shift to accelerate," Chengappa added.

Hiring in non-tech sectors strengthened through the year as industries moved beyond routine digitisation and began embedding AI and data capabilities into core operations.

In the GCC, non-tech players across government, financial services, aviation, energy and retail recorded hiring growth of around 30 per cent, reflecting accelerated national digital and cybersecurity mandates.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

