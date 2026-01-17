X Sees Massive Outage In India, Users Unable To Access App Or Website

Social media platform X faced a significant outage across India. Thousands of users reported issues accessing the service. | X @Flowers463812

Social media platform X faced a significant outage across India. Thousands of users reported issues accessing the service. The disruption prompted many to vent frustrations on alternative platforms. Down Detector recorded a sharp rise in complaints starting around 8:30 pm IST. The exact cause remains unclear with no official statement from X.

X outage: Thousands of users affected

At approximately 8:50 pm IST reports peaked at over 4,500 on Down Detector in India. Other sources indicated around 6,200 complaints from Indian users amid a global spike exceeding 74,000 complaints. This marked the second major glitch for X in three days affecting regions including the US, UK, and Europe.

Breakdown of User Issues

Over half of affected users in India struggled with the app. Down Detector data showed 54 percent reporting app failures. Another 37 percent faced problems loading the website. Just 9 percent cited issues with the feed or timeline. Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad saw high volumes of complaints.

Global Impact and User Reactions

The outage extended worldwide with tens of thousands impacted. In India, users turned to platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp to share experiences. Posts on X itself - when accessible - highlighted blank screens and failed refreshes. This repeated downtime raised concerns over the platform’s reliability under owner Elon Musk.