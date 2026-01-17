 X Sees Massive Outage In India, Users Unable To Access App Or Website
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechX Sees Massive Outage In India, Users Unable To Access App Or Website

X Sees Massive Outage In India, Users Unable To Access App Or Website

Social media platform X faced a major outage in India on Friday evening, with thousands of users reporting access issues. Down Detector logged over 4,500 complaints at the peak around 8:50 pm IST, while other trackers showed more than 6,000 reports. The disruption also affected global users, with over 74,000 complaints recorded worldwide. The company has not issued an official statement.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 12:17 AM IST
article-image
Social media platform X faced a significant outage across India. Thousands of users reported issues accessing the service. | X @Flowers463812

Social media platform X faced a significant outage across India. Thousands of users reported issues accessing the service. The disruption prompted many to vent frustrations on alternative platforms. Down Detector recorded a sharp rise in complaints starting around 8:30 pm IST. The exact cause remains unclear with no official statement from X.

X outage: Thousands of users affected

At approximately 8:50 pm IST reports peaked at over 4,500 on Down Detector in India. Other sources indicated around 6,200 complaints from Indian users amid a global spike exceeding 74,000 complaints. This marked the second major glitch for X in three days affecting regions including the US, UK, and Europe.

Read Also
X Down: Thousands Of Users Worldwide Unable To See Timeline & Posts Amid Outage
article-image

Breakdown of User Issues

FPJ Shorts
Western Railway To Add 12 More AC Local Services From January 26, Boosting Peak-Hour Comfort For Daily Commuters
Western Railway To Add 12 More AC Local Services From January 26, Boosting Peak-Hour Comfort For Daily Commuters
Mumbai News: BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s Bodyguard Assaulted At Gunpoint In Vikhroli; FIR Registered Against Accused
Mumbai News: BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s Bodyguard Assaulted At Gunpoint In Vikhroli; FIR Registered Against Accused
TMC Elections Results 2026: Eknath Shinde Sena Leads In 24 Seats As Former Mayor Ashok Vaity Suffers Defeat
TMC Elections Results 2026: Eknath Shinde Sena Leads In 24 Seats As Former Mayor Ashok Vaity Suffers Defeat
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Experience Triumphs Over Youth As Gen Z Candidates Face Major Setback, Put Up Strong Fight Against Veterans
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Experience Triumphs Over Youth As Gen Z Candidates Face Major Setback, Put Up Strong Fight Against Veterans

Over half of affected users in India struggled with the app. Down Detector data showed 54 percent reporting app failures. Another 37 percent faced problems loading the website. Just 9 percent cited issues with the feed or timeline. Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad saw high volumes of complaints.

Global Impact and User Reactions

The outage extended worldwide with tens of thousands impacted. In India, users turned to platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp to share experiences. Posts on X itself - when accessible - highlighted blank screens and failed refreshes. This repeated downtime raised concerns over the platform’s reliability under owner Elon Musk.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

X Sees Massive Outage In India, Users Unable To Access App Or Website
X Sees Massive Outage In India, Users Unable To Access App Or Website
X Down: Thousands Of Users Worldwide Unable To See Timeline & Posts Amid Outage
X Down: Thousands Of Users Worldwide Unable To See Timeline & Posts Amid Outage
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 Begins: Nothing Phone 3a Lite At ₹19,999, Google Pixel 9a At...
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 Begins: Nothing Phone 3a Lite At ₹19,999, Google Pixel 9a At...
Tesla Sells 225 Electric Vehicles In India In 2025
Tesla Sells 225 Electric Vehicles In India In 2025
SpaceX Brings Back 4 NASA Astronauts To Earth In First-Ever Medical Evacuation From ISS
SpaceX Brings Back 4 NASA Astronauts To Earth In First-Ever Medical Evacuation From ISS