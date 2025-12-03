 TCS Pune Lays Off 365 Employees In Last Few Days; Complaints Lodged With Labour Commissioner
Hundreds of TCS Pune employees have been told to leave in the past few days alone. Some of the affected employees have lodged complaints with the Labour Commissioner, demanding reinstatement, with hearings currently underway. Some female employees claimed that they were forced to resign during maternity leave.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | (Photo Courtesy: Wikipedia)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) layoffs do not seem to end. Earlier this year, the company had announced that over 12,000 employees will lose their jobs this year, and all offices across India are now seeing the brunt. A new report has now surfaced claiming that the company has laid off 365 employees from its Pune office in the past few days itself.

Pune Mirror reports that hundreds of employees have been told to leave in the past few days alone. Some of the affected employees have lodged complaints with the Labour Commissioner, demanding reinstatement, with hearings currently underway.

The layoffs are reportedly blamed on the impact of global slowdown and rising protectionism in Western countries, with leading IT companies resorting to workforce reductions. Once beneficiaries of globalisation, Indian IT firms are now facing setbacks as Western nations adopt protectionist policies.

As for the affected employees, they allege that proper layoff process were not followed and that adequate compensation has not been provided. Some female employees claimed that they were forced to resign during maternity leave.

At a hearing in November, the Labour Commissioner summoned TCS's HR head, who avoided immediate explanation while stating that written replies would be submitted later. This approach has caused concern amongst IT employees in Pune.

The IT sector, once popular for job creation and attractive salaries, is now struggling amidst recessionary winds. TCS has been at the centre of these large-scale tech layoffs across the country, and alleged violation of labour rules.

There are several horror layoff stories coming out of TCS, including an employee being sacked on the same day of joining, a Mumbai-based employee forced to resign while on emergency medical leave, and a Pune divorced woman asked to leave even though her performance was that of an 'overachiever'.

