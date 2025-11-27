Pune Woman Denied Alimony Due To Job In TCS, Later Fired By Company Despite 'Overachiever' Performance Record

TCS Layoff Horror In Pune: Employee Forced To Leave After Divorce, Despite 'Overachiever' Performance Record | Sourced

In yet another case of unfair employee treatment and forced exits, TCS is accused of terminating an employee in Pune even though she was exceeding performance targets. The woman was employed at TCS for barely 2 years, and was recently divorced. She was forced to take up an AI course and give a test for it. She was mysteriously given a 'failure' in the exam and was terminated the very next day.

This incident was highlighted by the Forum for IT Employees in Maharashtra on social media. They shared the entire ordeal, with screen grabs for proof from the TCS employee herself. After her divorce, she was also denied alimony, on grounds that she was 'a gainful employee of TCS Pune.'

The TCS employee claims she was handling over 200 cases - well above the 135-case 'good performance' benchmark - with zero errors and perfect timeline compliance. Yet she was repeatedly given D-band ratings that led to successive salary cuts over six months.

TCS' employees message | X/ FITE

"I was a clear overachiever. I maintained zero errors, met all deadlines, took no unplanned leaves," she stated. "Even my own manager strongly opposed the termination and fought with HR, but they did not relent."

According to the employee, TCS mandated an AI training course while deliberately piling on extra workload and providing no dedicated study time. When she allegedly failed the test, she was given no score details, feedback, or review process, and was terminated the very next day based solely on that single 'failure.'

TCS and its pattern of forced exits

The Pune case comes just weeks after reports emerged of a Mumbai-based TCS employee with 14 years of service being allegedly forced to resign while on approved medical leave and awaiting surgery.

FITE has taken up the Pune employee's case on social media, highlighting that even workers with barely two years of tenure are now being pushed out. "One woman employee, already denied alimony because she had a TCS job, has now been terminated, leaving her with no income and no support," the group posted.

The forum has directly appealed to Union Labour Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding he prioritise IT workers' protection and investigate what it calls opaque and potentially unfair evaluation practices at TCS.

FITE is pressing TCS to:

- Show employees their exam papers and scores

- Ensure transparent and fair evaluation processes

- Stop forced resignations disguised as performance measures

"When an exam decides someone's livelihood, employees have the right to see where they went wrong," the group stated. "This system is being used to push people out, not evaluate skills."

Questions are being raised about the 70-80 percent passing criteria in mandatory internal assessments and why employees are not permitted to review their test papers or receive detailed feedback when failure can result in immediate termination.

TCS had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.