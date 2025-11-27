Nothing Phone 3a Lite With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nothing Phone 3a Lite has finally launched in India as a watered down variant of the Nothing Phone 3. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite sits alongside the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro in Nothing's expanding smartphone lineup, targeting budget-conscious consumers who seek style and performance.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Price in India and Availability

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 22,999. Launch offers include discounts for ICICI and OneCard banking customers that reduces the effective price to Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively.

The phone will be available from Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, and select offline partners starting from December 5. The device comes in three color options: Black, White, and Blue, with the Blue variant being exclusive to the Indian market.

Additionally, a limited batch drop is scheduled at Blue Tokai Coffee Roaster in Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi, on November 29 at 3 pm, where the first 20 buyers will receive a complimentary pair of Ear (Open).

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Specifications and features

Coming to the specifications, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite features a 6.77-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and up to 3000nits peak brightness. The display supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, and 2160Hz PWM dimming for reduced eye strain. It is protected by Panda Glass.

Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset built on a 4nm process. It ships with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and supports up to 8GB of virtual RAM for enhanced multitasking. Storage options include 128GB and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite sports a triple camera setup led by a 50-megapixel 1/1.57-inch Samsung sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device offers a 16-megapixel front camera with electronic image stabilization (EIS) support.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability that claims to charge the phone to 50 percent in approximately 20 minutes. It also supports 5W reverse wired charging for accessories.

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite runs on Nothing OS 3.5, based on Android 15. Notable features include Smart Drawer, App Locker, Private Space, and the new Essential Space suite – an AI-powered hub for note-taking and organisation. Nothing has promised 3 years of major Android updates and 6 years of security patches. The company has confirmed that Android 16 with Nothing OS 4.0 will arrive in early 2026.

The device supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and dual 5G connectivity.