'Don't Make People Lose Jobs': AR Rahman Urges Sam Altman, Other AI Leaders

A R Rahman | YouTube/ Nikhil Kamath

AR Rahman, the Oscar-winning composer and sogwriter, spoke about how AI can be super useful to musicians with a vision but didn't know the technical aspects of it. He also advised AI tech leaders to deploy AI in an ethical manner, calling for ethical guardrails as AI transforms the creative industries.

In a recent conversation on Nikhil Kamath's podcast, the music maestro revealed he's been closely following OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and has met with several AI leaders in the United States whilst developing his 'Secret Mountain' project, a venture combining human creativity with AI technology.

Rahman's message to the architects of the AI revolution is that technology must empower, not displace. "Don't make people lose jobs. Empower people to remove the curses of generational poverty, misinformation, and lack of tools to create stuff," Rahman told the podcast, summarising his first words to any AI leader.

The composer drew a provocative parallel between AI and weapons, arguing that powerful tools require regulation. He warned against unleashing destructive technology without safeguards, noting that uncontrolled AI could push families into debt when workers who've spent years training find their skills rendered obsolete overnight.

Is AR Rahman against the AI revolution?

Despite his concerns, Rahman isn't opposed to AI itself. He describes it as an empowering tool for young creators who lack resources or technical training, allowing vision to triumph over traditional skill barriers.

However, he believes artists must actively resist AI's predictive patterns. Citing British artist Raye's recent work, Rahman noted how human creativity can outmanoeuvre machine learning by deliberately constructing music in unexpected ways.

The legendary composer suggested AI should tackle challenges beyond human capability rather than simply replacing existing workers. He emphasised that human experiences - live concerts, in-person teaching, the transmission of musical spirit from teacher to student - remain irreplaceable.

As AI reshapes creative industries, Rahman's says that innovation must serve humanity's advancement, not its displacement. The tools may be new, but the responsibility to use them ethically is of paramount importance.