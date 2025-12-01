'Joined & Resigned On Same Day': TCS Employee Forced To Quit After Refusal To Accept Change In Terms | Sourced

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is grabbing headlines once again, for all the wrong reasons. A fresh recruit is now accusing the company of misrepresentation and forced resgination on refusal to accept to changed terms by the company. This comes just days after reports of a Pune divorced woman forced to resign surfaced, even though her performance was really good.

This new case has been highlighted by Forums for IT Employees, Maharashtra, on social media. The industry body has shared screenshots of the recruit narrating their ordeal with TCS. The recruit claims to have been forced into resigning on the very first day of induction after the company allegedly reneged on promised work shift timings.

The employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, alleges that during the interview process, TCS recruiters and the consultancy clearly communicated that the position would involve Australian shift timings. The candidate accepted the offer specifically based on this arrangement, which suited their personal circumstances.

However, on the day of induction, the employee was blindsided with news that they had been assigned to a US project instead - a completely different shift timing that was never discussed or agreed upon.

"I have all the communication with the consultancy and TCS recruiters about my interview. The Australian shift was the only reason I accepted the offer," the aggrieved employee stated. "When I raised this with HR, she outright denied it and insisted I had interviewed for the US shift."

When the employee confronted the HR department with documented evidence of the original arrangement, instead of addressing the discrepancy, the HR representative allegedly asked the employee to resign. The pressure to leave was immediate and uncompromising.

"The HR told me there was no vacancy in other departments for Australian shift and asked me to resign. It was a one-day resignation," the employee recounted stating that she joined and resigned on the same day,

The financial and emotional toll has been substantial. The candidate invested considerable time, effort, and money in the interview process, documentation, background verification, and relocation preparations, only to be left jobless and struggling.

"I am still jobless because of this. I had invested so much - not just time and effort, but actual money for documentation, travel, everything," the employee said.

This incident adds to a growing list of complaints against TCS regarding workplace practices. The Forum for IT Employees (FITE) Maharashtra has been documenting similar cases of alleged forced resignations, unfair terminations, and misrepresentation during the hiring process.

Labour rights activists have called this a pattern of exploitative practices in the IT sector, where companies allegedly use misleading recruitment tactics and then push employees out when it suits organisational convenience, with little regard for the personal and financial impact on individuals.

TCS has not responded to requests for comment on this specific allegation at the time of publication. FITE urges affected employees to report all such cases on this portal - https://pgportal.gov.in.