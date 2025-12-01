 UPI Transactions Jump 32% In November As India's Digital Payments Surge
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechUPI Transactions Jump 32% In November As India's Digital Payments Surge

UPI Transactions Jump 32% In November As India's Digital Payments Surge

UPI transactions grew 32% year-on-year to 20.47 billion in November, with transaction value rising 22% to Rs 26.32 lakh crore, according to NPCI. Daily UPI transactions averaged 682 million. IMPS transactions also saw growth. In H1 2025, UPI surged 35% to 106.36 billion transactions, driven by small businesses and QR payments, highlighting India’s digital payment expansion.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
UPI Transactions Jump 32% In November As India's Digital Payments Surge | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The unified payments interface (UPI) saw 32 per cent transaction count growth (year-on-year) at 20.47 billion in the month of November — along with registering 22 per cent annual growth in transaction amount at Rs 26.32 lakh crore, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data showed on Monday.

Average daily transaction amount in November stood at Rs 87,721 crore, the NPCI data showed.

The month of November recorded 682 million average daily transaction counts, up from 668 million registered in October.

Read Also
'My Partner Is Half-Indian, One Of My Son's Middle Name Is Sekhar,' Reveals Elon Musk On Nikhil...
article-image

Meanwhile, monthly transactions via instant money transfer (IMPS) stood at 6.15 lakh crore in November, up 10 per cent year-on-year, as transaction count stood at 369 million. Daily transaction amount via IMPS stood at Rs 20,506 crore.

FPJ Shorts
UPI Transactions Jump 32% In November As India's Digital Payments Surge
UPI Transactions Jump 32% In November As India's Digital Payments Surge
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out; Details Here
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out; Details Here
Schools Closed Across Tamil Nadu, Andhra And Puducherry Today As Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Heavy Rain
Schools Closed Across Tamil Nadu, Andhra And Puducherry Today As Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Heavy Rain
LPG Becomes Cheaper Across Major Cities, Yet One Key Rate Still Remains Unchanged—Find Out What Didn’t Change
LPG Becomes Cheaper Across Major Cities, Yet One Key Rate Still Remains Unchanged—Find Out What Didn’t Change

In October, UPI witnessed 25 per cent transaction count growth (year-on-year) at 20.70 billion — along with registering 16 per cent annual growth in transaction amount at Rs 27.28 lakh crore.

Notably, UPI continues to dominate the country’s digital payments landscape, with transactions surging 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to reach 106.36 billion in the first half of 2025, data showed.

The total value of these transactions stood at a massive Rs 143.34 lakh crore -- highlighting how deeply digital payments have become a part of everyday life in India, according to Worldline’s India Digital Payments Report (1H 2025).

Read Also
'Starlink Ready For India, Will Provide Low-Cost, Reliable Internet, Especially In Rural Areas':...
article-image

Person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions grew 37 per cent to 67.01 billion, driven by the “Kirana Effect,” where small and micro businesses have become the backbone of India’s digital economy. India’s QR-based payment network also saw tremendous growth, more than doubling to 678 million by June 2025 -- a 111 per cent rise from January 2024.

India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has played a transformational role in enabling universal access to services, bridging urban–rural gaps and strengthening the country’s position as a global digital powerhouse.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPI Transactions Jump 32% In November As India's Digital Payments Surge

UPI Transactions Jump 32% In November As India's Digital Payments Surge

'We're Localising Previously Imported UAV-Critical Components': Mumbai-Based Drone Maker Reduces...

'We're Localising Previously Imported UAV-Critical Components': Mumbai-Based Drone Maker Reduces...

OnePlus Pad Go 2 To Launch In India Alongside OnePlus 15R On December 17: What To Expect

OnePlus Pad Go 2 To Launch In India Alongside OnePlus 15R On December 17: What To Expect

Nothing OS 4.0 Rolling Out To Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro Users: What's New & How To Update

Nothing OS 4.0 Rolling Out To Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro Users: What's New & How To Update

'My Partner Is Half-Indian, One Of My Son's Middle Name Is Sekhar,' Reveals Elon Musk On Nikhil...

'My Partner Is Half-Indian, One Of My Son's Middle Name Is Sekhar,' Reveals Elon Musk On Nikhil...