'My Partner Is Half-Indian, One Of My Son's Middle Name Is Sekhar,' Reveals Elon Musk On Nikhil Kamath's Podcast | Video

'My Partner Is Half-Indian, One Of My Son's Middle Name Is Sekhar,' Reveals Elon Musk On Nikhil Kamath's Podcast

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared personal details about his partner, Shivon Zilis and their family background in a recent appearance on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s podcast People by WTF. During the conversation, Musk mentioned for the first time publicly that Zilis is half Indian, noting that her heritage had influenced the naming of one of their children.

He explained that one of the sons he shares with Zilis has the middle name 'Sekhar,' chosen in tribute to renowned Indian-American astrophysicist and Nobel laureate Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar. Musk highlighted this as a nod to Chandrasekhar’s scientific legacy and as a subtle recognition of Zilis’s Indian roots.

ELON MUSK: "My partner Shivon is half Indian, and one of my son's middle name is 'sekhar' after the Indian physicist, Professor S. Chandrasekhar." pic.twitter.com/niJWBq6zSa — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 30, 2025

When Kamath asked Musk about where Zilis grew up, Musk offered additional context about her early life. He said that Zilis was raised in Canada and had been adopted shortly after birth.

According to Musk, her biological father had been an exchange student at a university, though he admitted he was not fully certain about the complete details of her biological family circumstances. Nevertheless, he reiterated that she was adopted as a baby and spent her formative years in Canada.

Musk Met Zilis In 2017

Zilis’ professional connection to Musk began in 2017, when she joined Neuralink, Musk’s neurotechnology venture, as part of its leadership team. She currently serves as the company’s Director of Operations and Special Projects. Academically, she holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Philosophy from Yale University, reflecting a multidisciplinary background that has shaped her work in the tech and AI sectors.

Watch Full Podcast Here:

Musk Has 4 Kids With Zilis

Musk and Zilis share four children: the twins Strider and Azure, their daughter Arcadia and their son Seldon Lycurgus. Musk’s remarks on the podcast offered a rare glimpse into their family life, which he generally keeps out of the public spotlight.

During the broader discussion with Kamath, Musk also commented on the contributions of Indian talent to the United States. He observed that America has long benefited majorly from skilled Indian immigrants, particularly in technology and scientific fields. However, he expressed concern that this dynamic may be shifting.

Musk noted that recent increases in US visa restrictions and growing policy uncertainty have complicated the pursuit of the American dream for many Indians, potentially limiting the flow of talent that has historically strengthened the country.