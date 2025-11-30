 Facing Corruption Cases, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Submits Pardon Request to President Herzog
Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump sent correspondence to Herzog urging him to grant Netanyahu a pardon. Netanyahu has consistently maintained his innocence throughout the ongoing legal proceedings.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been facing corruption charges, has formally requested a pardon from President Isaac Herzog, according to an announcement from the president's office on Sunday.

"The President's Office recognizes this as an exceptional petition with far-reaching consequences. Following the receipt of all pertinent assessments, the president will give the matter careful and thoughtful consideration," Herzog's office stated.

