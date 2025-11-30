Facing Corruption Cases, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Submits Pardon Request to President Herzog

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been facing corruption charges, has formally requested a pardon from President Isaac Herzog, according to an announcement from the president's office on Sunday.
"The President's Office recognizes this as an exceptional petition with far-reaching consequences. Following the receipt of all pertinent assessments, the president will give the matter careful and thoughtful consideration," Herzog's office stated.
Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump sent correspondence to Herzog urging him to grant Netanyahu a pardon. Netanyahu has consistently maintained his innocence throughout the ongoing legal proceedings.
