California Mass Shooting: Attack At Birthday Party Leaves 4 Dead, 10 Injured Including Children; Police Probe Targeted Attack

California: A family celebration in Stockton, California ended in tragedy after a shooting inside a banquet hall left four people dead and ten others injured. The attack unfolded on Saturday evening (November 29) while families, including young children, were gathered for what city officials confirmed was a child’s birthday party.



Investigators Suspect Targeted Attack



According to Heather Brent, spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, early findings “suggest this may have been a targeted incident,” as reported during a news conference. Both adults and children were among the victims. Officers received emergency calls just before 6:00 pm from the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue, roughly 50 miles east of San Francisco.

The gunfire erupted within a banquet hall located beside several other businesses that share the same parking area. Several victims were taken to hospital, though authorities have not released details on their conditions. Brent told reporters, as cited by ABC News, that it was “unfathomable” that young children had been harmed during the gathering.



Stockton’s vice mayor Jason Lee confirmed in a Facebook post that the shooting took place during a child’s birthday party. He said he was in contact with city staff and public safety officials and would be “pushing for answers” on what led to the violence.



Multiple Agencies Join Search for Motive and Suspect



Detectives are working to determine the motive behind the attack and identify those responsible. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have joined local authorities in the investigation.



Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi noted the timing of the incident, telling reporters that families should not be spending the post-Thanksgiving period at hospitals awaiting updates on loved ones. San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas described the shooting as “unthinkable” and said efforts were underway to ensure the perpetrator is brought to justice.



The Governor’s Office said on X that Gavin Newsom had been briefed on the shooting, adding that the state’s Office of Emergency Services was monitoring developments and coordinating with law enforcement as inquiries continue.