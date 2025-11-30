German MP Julian Schmidt Kicked, Punched In Giessen Protest Clash - VIDEO

Mass demonstrations erupted in the German city of Giessen on Saturday as the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) convened to launch its new youth organisation, Generation Deutschland (GD). The left-wing Resist alliance had vowed to block the event, drawing hundreds of activists into the typically quiet university town.

Clashes broke out early in the day as protesters attempted to block roads, breach police cordons, and disrupt the arrival of AfD members. Police said demonstrators “massively” obstructed traffic, prompting officers to use pepper spray and water cannons. Protesters responded with flares, projectiles, and direct charges at police lines.

Amid the violence, a disturbing video surfaced online showing AfD MP Julian Schmidt being kicked and punched by black-clad protesters. The footage appears to show Schmidt confronting a group of demonstrators before being knocked to the ground and beaten as another individual tried to support him. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation from AfD leaders, who blamed the Resist alliance for inciting violence.

Another videos show protesters attacking a vehicle believed to be carrying AfD members or journalists, as well as smashing a police car window, forcing officers to flee. Police reported up to 15 officers injured, along with several protesters. The unrest delayed the GD meeting, though the event ultimately proceeded.