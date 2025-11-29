 PM Modi Congratulates Australian PM Anthony Albanese On His Wedding, Wishes Couple ‘Happy Married Life’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Congratulates Australian PM Anthony Albanese On His Wedding, Wishes Couple ‘Happy Married Life’

PM Modi Congratulates Australian PM Anthony Albanese On His Wedding, Wishes Couple ‘Happy Married Life’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated "good friend" Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of Australia, on getting married while wishing the newly-wedded couple a happy married life.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi congratulated Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon on their wedding, calling him a “good friend” | IANS and X - @AlboMP

New Delhi/Canberra, Nov 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated "good friend" Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of Australia, on getting married while wishing the newly-wedded couple a happy married life.

PM Modi Shares Message on X

"Congratulations to my good friend, PM Anthony Albanese and Ms. Jodie Haydon on their wedding. Wishing them a happy married life," PM Modi wrote in a congratulatory message on X.

Australian PM Marries in Private Ceremony

FPJ Shorts
DK Shivakumar Offers Prayers At Bhoo Varaha Swamy Temple With Wife In Mandya Amid Power Tussle With Siddaramiah - VIDEO
DK Shivakumar Offers Prayers At Bhoo Varaha Swamy Temple With Wife In Mandya Amid Power Tussle With Siddaramiah - VIDEO
Kalyan Crime: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Functionary Murdered Near Mamnoli; Police Probe Old Rivalry Angle
Kalyan Crime: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Functionary Murdered Near Mamnoli; Police Probe Old Rivalry Angle
Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Decades-Old Koliwada Issue Resurfaces As Officials Clarify No Encroachment On Fishermen’s Land
Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Decades-Old Koliwada Issue Resurfaces As Officials Clarify No Encroachment On Fishermen’s Land
Mumbai Comes Together For Its Street Dogs: Over 200 Join Emotional Silent March Urging Supreme Court To Reconsider Order
Mumbai Comes Together For Its Street Dogs: Over 200 Join Emotional Silent March Urging Supreme Court To Reconsider Order

Earlier in the day, the Australian Prime Minister announced his marriage to partner Jodie Haydon in a private ceremony at The Lodge in Canberra, making him the first Australian leader to wed while in office.

"We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends," Albanese and Haydon said in a joint statement Saturday morning.

Albanese Posts ‘Married’ Video; Leaders Attend Ceremony

Albanese also posted a brief video of the celebration on X with a one-word caption, "Married."

According to the local media, several leaders, including many senior ministers including Penny Wong, Mark Butler, Katy Gallagher, Don Farrell, Tony Burke, Richard Marles, Jim Chalmers, Tim Ayres and Jenny McAllister, as well as New South Wales MPs John Graham and Jo Haylen, attended the wedding.

Opposition Leader Extends Wishes

Australian Opposition Leader Sussan Ley also conveyed her best wishes for the wedding.

"Congratulations to Anthony and Jodie! I wish them every happiness as they continue building their lives together," Australia's Sydney Morning Herald quoted Ley as saying shortly after the news broke.

Wedding Caps a Memorable Year for Albanese

The wedding caps a memorable year for Albanese, coming just months after he led the Labour Party to a landslide election victory, securing a record 94 seats in the lower house.

Haydon Has Long Supported Albanese at Public Events

Haydon has accompanied Albanese at numerous events over the years, including during his 2022 election campaign and again in May this year when his Labour Party secured a strong majority.

Albanese also thanked Haydon on election night, noting that she "probably wasn't expecting this to be in your life half a dozen years ago".

"I am so grateful for your support, your friendship and your love. You make me so happy, which matters, you have my heart, I love you, and I look forward to living our lives together," he said.

Also Watch:

Read Also
'He Spoke To Us Like One Of Us': Blind Women’s Cricket Team Celebrates World Cup Triumph,...
article-image

Albanese’s Second Marriage

The wedding is PM Albanese's second; his previous 19-year marriage to former NSW politician Carmel Tebbutt ended in 2019.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Congratulates Australian PM Anthony Albanese On His Wedding, Wishes Couple ‘Happy Married...

PM Modi Congratulates Australian PM Anthony Albanese On His Wedding, Wishes Couple ‘Happy Married...

DK Shivakumar Offers Prayers At Bhoo Varaha Swamy Temple With Wife In Mandya Amid Power Tussle With...

DK Shivakumar Offers Prayers At Bhoo Varaha Swamy Temple With Wife In Mandya Amid Power Tussle With...

Airbus A320 Glitch To Affect Several Aircraft In India, Causing Travel Disruptions; Air India,...

Airbus A320 Glitch To Affect Several Aircraft In India, Causing Travel Disruptions; Air India,...

VIDEO: ‘China Has Long Played By Its Own Rules And Is Doing So Even More Now,’ Says EAM S...

VIDEO: ‘China Has Long Played By Its Own Rules And Is Doing So Even More Now,’ Says EAM S...

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar Display United Front After Breakfast Drama; Check...

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar Display United Front After Breakfast Drama; Check...