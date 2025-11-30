Massive Western Sydney Industrial Blaze Sends Fireball Skyward As Explosions Rock Suburbs; Firefighters Warn Inferno May Burn For Days | VIDEO | X

Sydney: A major industrial fire in Sydney’s west triggered towering fireballs and repeated explosions overnight, forcing authorities to establish a wide exclusion zone and cautioning residents as crews battled a blaze that could continue for days.



Fireball Erupts as Explosions Shake Neighbouring Suburbs



Emergency services were called to a waste management facility on Kurrajong Street in North St Marys at about 10:50 pm on Saturday, November 29. The fire erupted with such force that explosions were felt kilometres away in Penrith. A fireball rose roughly 150 metres into the air and concrete blocks were hurled to similar heights, according to a report by Nine.

Hazardous materials stored at the recycling centre continued to fuel the flames into the morning, prompting warnings for residents to keep windows and doors closed as smoke drifted across surrounding suburbs. Drones equipped with air monitoring devices were deployed to track the spread of fumes and guide crews on the ground.



Two firefighters sustained minor burns and were treated at the scene. Fire Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell told Nine that crews had faced a significant blast, saying there had been “an incredibly large explosion” and praising firefighters for remaining safe through the worst moments of the incident.



Crews Scale Back as Investigations Begin



Authorities established a 200 metre exclusion zone around the site and advised motorists to avoid the area. Continued explosions through the morning hindered initial containment efforts, with large pieces of rock and debris thrown into the air.



Firefighting operations have since been scaled back as investigators assess the scene. The cause of the blaze remains unknown, and police are conducting their own inquiries.



Officials warned that the fire may continue to burn for days due to the volume of hazardous materials at the facility, though monitoring systems remain in place to assess air quality and support ongoing containment efforts.