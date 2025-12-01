'Starlink Ready For India, Will Provide Low-Cost, Reliable Internet, Especially In Rural Areas': Elon Musk On Nikhil Kamath's Podcast | Video |

SpaceX chief Elon Musk said he is keen to launch SpaceX’s low-cost, high-reliability Starlink internet service in India, expanding a network that already spans more than 150 countries. In a conversation with investor, entrepreneur and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on the People by WTF podcast, Musk outlined why Starlink’s technology stands apart from conventional connectivity systems.

At the core of Starlink’s performance is a vast constellation of low-Earth-orbit satellites positioned roughly 550 kilometres above the planet, dramatically lower than traditional geostationary satellites that sit at about 36,000 kilometres. This proximity enables far lower latency, translating into faster response times that closely resemble terrestrial broadband.

“SpaceX is doing great work with Starlink, providing low-cost, reliable internet across the world.

Hopefully India soon — we’d love that.

Musk emphasised that Starlink’s satellites are interlinked using laser connections, creating a resilient laser mesh in space. Should ground-based fiber cables be cut or damaged, these satellites can route data between one another, maintaining uninterrupted service.

Starlink's Capacity To Work Even In Disaster-Prone Or Remote Locations

This resilience makes Starlink especially valuable in disaster-prone or remote locations. Musk noted that natural calamities such as earthquakes, floods and wildfires often destroy ground infrastructure, leading to prolonged communication outages. In contrast, Starlink continues functioning because its satellites remain unaffected by terrestrial disruptions.

He highlighted that during emergencies, the company provides internet access free of charge. As a recent example, Musk referenced disruptions caused by the Red Sea cable cuts, which affected many conventional networks but left Starlink’s service untouched.

Musk also discussed Starlink’s role in rural areas, where connectivity gaps remain persistent. Urban regions typically rely on dense clusters of cell towers spaced a kilometre apart, but the economics of rural deployment are far more challenging. Sparse populations make it costly to install fiber-optic cables or maintain high-bandwidth cellular infrastructure, leading to slower, less reliable service.

Here, Musk said, Starlink serves as a complementary layer to existing telecom systems by connecting communities that mainstream networks struggle to reach. Its strength lies in providing high-quality service to the least served regions, not in replacing established providers.

Starlink To Not Dominate Urban Markets

However, Musk acknowledged that Starlink is not designed to dominate urban markets. In densely populated areas with strong fiber and cellular networks, physical constraints make it impossible for satellite-based systems to outperform infrastructure located just a kilometre away.

Even so, he said Starlink could still support a small fraction, about 1–2 per cent, of urban users who lack adequate fiber connections. Ultimately, Musk positioned Starlink as a powerful supplement to terrestrial networks, not a competitor, with its greatest impact in underserved and disaster-stricken regions.