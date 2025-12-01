 'Starlink Ready For India, Will Provide Low-Cost, Reliable Internet, Especially In Rural Areas': Elon Musk On Nikhil Kamath's Podcast | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Starlink Ready For India, Will Provide Low-Cost, Reliable Internet, Especially In Rural Areas': Elon Musk On Nikhil Kamath's Podcast | Video

'Starlink Ready For India, Will Provide Low-Cost, Reliable Internet, Especially In Rural Areas': Elon Musk On Nikhil Kamath's Podcast | Video

SpaceX chief Elon Musk expressed interest in bringing Starlink internet to India. The low-Earth-orbit satellite system offers low latency and resilience, crucial for remote and disaster-hit regions. Musk stated that Starlink complements existing networks, providing vital connectivity where traditional infrastructure struggles or fails, such as during Red Sea cable cuts.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 07:37 AM IST
article-image
'Starlink Ready For India, Will Provide Low-Cost, Reliable Internet, Especially In Rural Areas': Elon Musk On Nikhil Kamath's Podcast | Video |

SpaceX chief Elon Musk said he is keen to launch SpaceX’s low-cost, high-reliability Starlink internet service in India, expanding a network that already spans more than 150 countries. In a conversation with investor, entrepreneur and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on the People by WTF podcast, Musk outlined why Starlink’s technology stands apart from conventional connectivity systems.

At the core of Starlink’s performance is a vast constellation of low-Earth-orbit satellites positioned roughly 550 kilometres above the planet, dramatically lower than traditional geostationary satellites that sit at about 36,000 kilometres. This proximity enables far lower latency, translating into faster response times that closely resemble terrestrial broadband.

Musk emphasised that Starlink’s satellites are interlinked using laser connections, creating a resilient laser mesh in space. Should ground-based fiber cables be cut or damaged, these satellites can route data between one another, maintaining uninterrupted service.

Starlink's Capacity To Work Even In Disaster-Prone Or Remote Locations

FPJ Shorts
'Starlink Ready For India, Will Provide Low-Cost, Reliable Internet, Especially In Rural Areas': Elon Musk On Nikhil Kamath's Podcast | Video
'Starlink Ready For India, Will Provide Low-Cost, Reliable Internet, Especially In Rural Areas': Elon Musk On Nikhil Kamath's Podcast | Video
GamingCon Bharat 2025 | 'We Have Living Traditions, The West Has Museums': Amish Tripathi Details Vision For Indian AAA Gaming, Teases 'The Age Of Bharat' Game (FPJ Exclusive)
GamingCon Bharat 2025 | 'We Have Living Traditions, The West Has Museums': Amish Tripathi Details Vision For Indian AAA Gaming, Teases 'The Age Of Bharat' Game (FPJ Exclusive)
Mumbai News: 51-Foot Idol Of Shri Vitthal Maharaj Unveiled At Navghar Lake In Bhayandar East
Mumbai News: 51-Foot Idol Of Shri Vitthal Maharaj Unveiled At Navghar Lake In Bhayandar East
Panvel Man Duped Of ₹70,000 While Filing Complaint Over Delayed Delivery
Panvel Man Duped Of ₹70,000 While Filing Complaint Over Delayed Delivery

This resilience makes Starlink especially valuable in disaster-prone or remote locations. Musk noted that natural calamities such as earthquakes, floods and wildfires often destroy ground infrastructure, leading to prolonged communication outages. In contrast, Starlink continues functioning because its satellites remain unaffected by terrestrial disruptions.

Read Also
Is Viral Elon Musk–Nikhil Kamath Podcast Teaser AI-Generated? Here’s What Grok Says
article-image

He highlighted that during emergencies, the company provides internet access free of charge. As a recent example, Musk referenced disruptions caused by the Red Sea cable cuts, which affected many conventional networks but left Starlink’s service untouched.

Musk also discussed Starlink’s role in rural areas, where connectivity gaps remain persistent. Urban regions typically rely on dense clusters of cell towers spaced a kilometre apart, but the economics of rural deployment are far more challenging. Sparse populations make it costly to install fiber-optic cables or maintain high-bandwidth cellular infrastructure, leading to slower, less reliable service.

Here, Musk said, Starlink serves as a complementary layer to existing telecom systems by connecting communities that mainstream networks struggle to reach. Its strength lies in providing high-quality service to the least served regions, not in replacing established providers.

Watch Full Podcast Here:

Starlink To Not Dominate Urban Markets

However, Musk acknowledged that Starlink is not designed to dominate urban markets. In densely populated areas with strong fiber and cellular networks, physical constraints make it impossible for satellite-based systems to outperform infrastructure located just a kilometre away.

Even so, he said Starlink could still support a small fraction, about 1–2 per cent, of urban users who lack adequate fiber connections. Ultimately, Musk positioned Starlink as a powerful supplement to terrestrial networks, not a competitor, with its greatest impact in underserved and disaster-stricken regions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Starlink Ready For India, Will Provide Low-Cost, Reliable Internet, Especially In Rural Areas':...

'Starlink Ready For India, Will Provide Low-Cost, Reliable Internet, Especially In Rural Areas':...

Facing Corruption Cases, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Submits Pardon Request to President Herzog

Facing Corruption Cases, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Submits Pardon Request to President Herzog

Massive Western Sydney Industrial Blaze Sends Fireball Skyward As Explosions Rock Suburbs;...

Massive Western Sydney Industrial Blaze Sends Fireball Skyward As Explosions Rock Suburbs;...

California Mass Shooting: Attack At Birthday Party Leaves 4 Dead, 10 Injured Including Children;...

California Mass Shooting: Attack At Birthday Party Leaves 4 Dead, 10 Injured Including Children;...

German MP Julian Schmidt Kicked, Punched In Giessen Protest Clash - VIDEO

German MP Julian Schmidt Kicked, Punched In Giessen Protest Clash - VIDEO