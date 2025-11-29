Is Viral Elon Musk–Nikhil Kamath Podcast Teaser AI-Generated? Here’s What Grok Says

Elon Musk–Nikhil Kamath Podcast Teaser | X/@nikhilkamathcio

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is likely to feature on an upcoming episode of Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath’s “WTF” podcast, as indicated by Kamath's viral social media post.

Teaser Sparks AI Debate

Kamath released a 39-second black‑and‑white teaser clip on the social media platform X, with the caption “Caption this”, directly tagged with Elon Musk. Users wondered whether the footage was generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI), and they shared their doubt, tagging the Grok model.

The AI model responded to the queries, saying that the video ‘appears to be AI-generated.' The post had amassed about 3.8 million views, 35,000 likes, and over 3,200 comments as of 10.10 am on Saturday.

What the Teaser Shows

The teaser showed Musk and Kamath in what appears to be a factory setting, casually sipping coffee, exchanging glances, and breaking into laughter without sharing a word.

Buzz Over Possible Discussion Topics

The users also speculated on the topics Kamath and Musk might have discussed, including technology, space exploration, and business insights, with one fan quipping, “We got Elon Musk and Nikhil’s podcast before GTA VI.”

Kamath’s High-Profile Guest List

Others praised Kamath’s influence and predicted the clip would dominate the online social media space and be a topic of discussion on the internet. Past guests at Kamath’s ‘WTF’ podcast included Microsoft founder Bill Gates, biotech pioneer Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, industrialist Kumar Birla, Perplexity AI's Aravind Srinivas, and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla.

Musk’s India Push Continues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appeared on Kamath’s podcast, sharing his childhood, worldview, and views on India’s rising influence in global tech. Elon Musk-run electric car company Tesla earlier this week announced the opening of its Tesla Centre in Gurugram, marking a major step in the company’s expansion in India.

The new facility brings retail, after-sales service, vehicle delivery, and charging facilities together under one roof for the first time in the country.

