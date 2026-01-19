 Meta's Threads Overtakes X In Daily Active Users On Mobile; Recent Controversies Blamed For Downfall
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechMeta's Threads Overtakes X In Daily Active Users On Mobile; Recent Controversies Blamed For Downfall

Meta's Threads Overtakes X In Daily Active Users On Mobile; Recent Controversies Blamed For Downfall

Threads has overtaken X in mobile daily active users, marking a milestone for Meta’s text-based platform. Similarweb data shows Threads at 141.5 million users on apps, while X stands at 125 million. Threads’ growth is driven by heavy Instagram and Facebook promotion and new features, even as X faces moderation-related challenges.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
Meta's Threads Overtakes X In Daily Active Users On Mobile |

Meta’s Threads has reportedly surpassed Elon Musk's X in daily active users on mobile devices, according to new data from market intelligence firm Similarweb. As of January 7, Threads recorded 141.5 million daily active users on iOS and Android combined. X stood at 125 million daily active users on mobile during the same period.

While X remains the leader on web, app daily active usage has increased on Threads massively. This marks a key milestone for Meta’s text-based platform which follows months of steady growth.

Read Also
Thane Businessman Loses ₹1 Crore In Instagram-Based Share Investment Scam
article-image

Threads shows consistent growth

Threads steady growth has been attributed to heavy promotion across Facebook and Instagram apps driving user adoption. Furthermore, the platform focuses on creators and also rolls out new features regularly. These include interest-based communities, improved content controls, direct messaging, longer posts, disappearing content, and early tests of in-app gaming.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Reports Steady Profit Growth In Q3 FY26, Revenue Eases On Lease Moratorium Impact
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Reports Steady Profit Growth In Q3 FY26, Revenue Eases On Lease Moratorium Impact
Realme P4 Power 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Teased To Launch In India Soon
Realme P4 Power 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Teased To Launch In India Soon
US President Donald Trump's Gaza 'Board Of Peace's' Permanent Seat To Cost $1 Billion
US President Donald Trump's Gaza 'Board Of Peace's' Permanent Seat To Cost $1 Billion
'10,000 Hearts, One Rhythm': What is The 'Dance Of Butterflies'? Historic Bagurumba Performance Showcasing Assam's Bodo Culture Leaves PM Narendra Modi Impressed
'10,000 Hearts, One Rhythm': What is The 'Dance Of Butterflies'? Historic Bagurumba Performance Showcasing Assam's Bodo Culture Leaves PM Narendra Modi Impressed

Threads year-over-year gains remain strong with Similarweb data from mid-2025 showed growth exceeding 127 percent.

X faces decline amid challenges

X has seen a drop in mobile daily active users. Recent controversies add pressure. For instance, X’s integrated AI tool Grok faced backlash in early January 2026 after users prompted it to generate non-consensual sexualised images of women. Some images appeared to involve minors as well. This sparked the very viral 'AI Bikini' trend, which also drew widespread criticiem. It led to investigations by authorities in California, the UK, and other regions. In response to the backlash, X restricted some Grok features and limited image generation to paid subscribers in certain areas. These events highlight ongoing content moderation concerns on X.

Because of this, social networking startup Bluesky also has seen a rise in app installs. Downloads surged in the US after the Grok controversy broke.

Data from Appfigures shows a nearly 50 percent increase in iOS installs in the week starting January 7.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Realme P4 Power 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Teased To Launch In India Soon
Realme P4 Power 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Teased To Launch In India Soon
Meta's Threads Overtakes X In Daily Active Users On Mobile; Recent Controversies Blamed For Downfall
Meta's Threads Overtakes X In Daily Active Users On Mobile; Recent Controversies Blamed For Downfall
Electromagnetic Spectrum Emerges As A Critical Warfare Domain, Experts Stress 'Sense, Secure &...
Electromagnetic Spectrum Emerges As A Critical Warfare Domain, Experts Stress 'Sense, Secure &...
Elon Musk Seeks Up To $134 Billion In Damages From OpenAI, Microsoft Over Fraudulent Partnership
Elon Musk Seeks Up To $134 Billion In Damages From OpenAI, Microsoft Over Fraudulent Partnership
India Ranks 2nd Globally In Claude.ai Usage, Largely For Software Development
India Ranks 2nd Globally In Claude.ai Usage, Largely For Software Development