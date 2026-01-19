Meta's Threads Overtakes X In Daily Active Users On Mobile; Recent Controversies Blamed For Downfall

Meta's Threads Overtakes X In Daily Active Users On Mobile |

Meta’s Threads has reportedly surpassed Elon Musk's X in daily active users on mobile devices, according to new data from market intelligence firm Similarweb. As of January 7, Threads recorded 141.5 million daily active users on iOS and Android combined. X stood at 125 million daily active users on mobile during the same period.

While X remains the leader on web, app daily active usage has increased on Threads massively. This marks a key milestone for Meta’s text-based platform which follows months of steady growth.

Threads shows consistent growth

Threads steady growth has been attributed to heavy promotion across Facebook and Instagram apps driving user adoption. Furthermore, the platform focuses on creators and also rolls out new features regularly. These include interest-based communities, improved content controls, direct messaging, longer posts, disappearing content, and early tests of in-app gaming.

Threads year-over-year gains remain strong with Similarweb data from mid-2025 showed growth exceeding 127 percent.

X faces decline amid challenges

X has seen a drop in mobile daily active users. Recent controversies add pressure. For instance, X’s integrated AI tool Grok faced backlash in early January 2026 after users prompted it to generate non-consensual sexualised images of women. Some images appeared to involve minors as well. This sparked the very viral 'AI Bikini' trend, which also drew widespread criticiem. It led to investigations by authorities in California, the UK, and other regions. In response to the backlash, X restricted some Grok features and limited image generation to paid subscribers in certain areas. These events highlight ongoing content moderation concerns on X.

Because of this, social networking startup Bluesky also has seen a rise in app installs. Downloads surged in the US after the Grok controversy broke.

Data from Appfigures shows a nearly 50 percent increase in iOS installs in the week starting January 7.