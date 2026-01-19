Realme P4 Power 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Teased To Launch In India Soon |

Realme P4 Power is launching in India soon, the company has now confirmed. Realme is adding yet another variant to the Realme P4 series, which already includes the Realme P4 5G, Realme P4x 5G, and the Realme P4 Pro 5G. Now a new variant is being added to the mix - the Realme P4 Power 5G.

The company has started teasing the device on its own website, with a dedicated page for it already live. Given the name, the Realme P4 Power 5G is likely to feature large battery capacity. Teasers suggest that the phone will come in two colour options - TransOrange, TransBlue, and TransSilver - the first one probably cashing in on the hype surrounding the iPhone 17 Pro models Orange variant.

Coming to the design of the device, Realme has partnered with Pearl Academy to create the design. It has a matte back panel finish with a loop like design near the camera module. It has a triple rear camera setup with a HypeImage+ processsing unit. The Realme P4 Power 5G is seen to feature at least one 50-megapixel sensor.

Furthermore, Realme has also confirmed that the Realme P4 Power 5G will run on Realme UI 7-based on Android 16. Features include Ice Cube icons, Misty Glass control centre, new wallpapers, fingerprint animation, and a breathing dock as well. Realme promises three years of software updates with the Realme P4 Power 5G, and four years of Android security patches.

An exact launch date has not been revealed, but expect the device to be launched later this month, or even early February. The Realme P4 Power 5G is currently listed as 'coming soon'.