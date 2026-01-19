 Realme P4 Power 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Teased To Launch In India Soon
Realme has confirmed the upcoming launch of the Realme P4 Power 5G in India, adding a new variant to its P4 lineup. The phone is teased with a large battery focus, triple rear cameras including a 50MP sensor, and Realme UI 7 based on Android 16. The device is listed as ‘coming soon’.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
Realme P4 Power is launching in India soon, the company has now confirmed. Realme is adding yet another variant to the Realme P4 series, which already includes the Realme P4 5G, Realme P4x 5G, and the Realme P4 Pro 5G. Now a new variant is being added to the mix - the Realme P4 Power 5G.

The company has started teasing the device on its own website, with a dedicated page for it already live. Given the name, the Realme P4 Power 5G is likely to feature large battery capacity. Teasers suggest that the phone will come in two colour options - TransOrange, TransBlue, and TransSilver - the first one probably cashing in on the hype surrounding the iPhone 17 Pro models Orange variant.

An exact launch date has not been revealed, but expect the device to be launched later this month, or even early February. The Realme P4 Power 5G is currently listed as 'coming soon'.

